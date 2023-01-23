This was our second Silversea cruise and 22th cruise overall. We sailed on 12 different lines, including Crystal, Oceania, Azamara and more.
Overall, it was a great cruise, but I wasn't "blown away". The service was very good to excellent overall, but we didn't feel that they "learn our preference and anticipate our needs".
Embarkation: very smooth and quick. We arrived at the terminal at ...
This was our first Silver Sea cruise and despite the bad reviews I read here we absolutely loved it. We are seasoned Celebrity travelers so that could be why. We came from Celebrity Suite previously and I thought the food and service on Silver Sea was just as good as anything we had on Celebrity.
It makes a big difference when there are only 340 passengers and 300 crew members. Service was top ...
Food so inconsistent, and lack of quality more often than not. Ran out of major booze labels, pierria and pelligrino water. I constantly failed to provide service that we expect on a luxury carrier. Staff inexperienced and would respond with a can't do it instead of checking and making sure it was done. Tours although included were too big....average 35 guests each. The formal and informal nights ...
We sailed transatlantic from lisbon to fort Lauderdale. The ship itself is wonderful being relatively new and impeccably maintained.
The suites, common areas restaurants and butler service were excellent overall. Their touted new dining area called SALT was underwhelming. We asked for 2 but got one cooking class which was quite good.
Problem areas were as follows:
Intermittent very slow ...
Just off the Silver Dawn - Silversea Dawn Transatlantic crossing
My 82nd cruise, first time on an "ultra luxury" 6 star cruise:
Lets make this an easy and interesting review, and tell me what you think..
Pros:
The ship is very clean
Most of the staff are great and try very hard
Elevators are fast
Check in was easy and fast
All Suite Cabins are large and comfortable
Food ...
We traveled to Lisbon and enjoyed 3 days before boarding, it’s a great city and we enjoyed our time.
First off, we had a good cruise and very much enjoyed it, we were expecting the 6 star luxury cruise that is marketed, but is not what we received.
Pros:
Beautiful, spacious new ship. Our suite was a nice size and nice balcony. Our room attendant (Anil)and butler were terrific, always ...
There are no bad cruises, for us they are adequate to excellent. However, I am writing this review while drinking what is perhaps the worst coffee at Sea on Silver Shadow. The saga of the bad coffee at sea pretty much sums up the cruise experience. This is our 4th Silversea cruise and we generally like a small ship experience. Besides SS we have cruised on Crystal, Oceania, Seabourn and Regent. ...
We are sixty-something small ship cruisers with around 150 days under our belts with Seabourn, Silversea and Viking. I will say up front that we have not cruised with Seabourn since the pandemic struck and, though I list Viking above, its really not fair to lump them in the same class as Silversea, Seabourn and Regent, whose ships are only 2/3 the size and arguably catering to a different market ...
This was our first Silversea cruise, having been on Seabourn, Azamara , R7S and Viking.
On the positive side , the staff were attentive and the level of service was exemplary. We also were pleased that the dress code was well followed : Even on casual nights everyone was very smart , and the formal nights were a real occasion. (Other cruise lines seem to be letting standards drop).
We are ...
I have traveled with Silversea before to the Med, and when I saw this 7 day itinerary in the Caribbean in the middle of the Midwestern winter on the new-ish Silver Dawn, I was completely on board, pun intended. Sadly, as I noted in my cruise survey, Silversea has only 10 and 11 day Caribbean itineraries in 2024 and 2025 which are impossible for me due to my work schedule, so this might be my first ...