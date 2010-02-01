We chose this cruise primarily for the itiniary and except for the New Zealand ports (Auckland and Bay of Islands) everything was new to us. There is no doubt that sailing on a luxury ship like Silver Shadow through Melanesia, Micronesia and the Philippines can't get any better and Silversea did an excellent job choreographing the whole process.
This was our first Silversea experience as we've ...
I chose this trip for the itinerary, but I overpaid for a worn out ship. The ship rolled a lot in the rough waters. There were no stabilizers. We paid for one of the best cabins but it looked like a Hilton from the nineteen nineties. The common areas were also dated and worn with seat cushions with little effective padding left. The ships systems were unreliable: the toilets stopped working on ...
I was very interested in taking a Silversea Expedition cruise because I am an adventure traveler from way back. My travel adventures have included mountain climbing, rafting, backpacking, bicycling, canoeing and more. When I am traveling the world, I want to see or do something that is unique and different. Silversea Expeditions is a different type of cruising that takes guests on an adventure not ...
I have taken luxury cruises on Cunard, etc. This had the right amount of pampering from our butler and the staff on board without feeling too stuffy. The activities bring out more adventuresome folks of all ages. We enjoyed the zodiac rides to some rare destinations. We were the first visitors from Palmerston Island in 2015. The small ship helped us become friends with our fellow ...
My wife and I have cruised 20+ times on various lines - twice before on Silver Spirit.
Our TA organised BA flights to LAX and 1 night at the Intercontinental Hotel in Century City. We had transfers arranged and arrived at LA cruise terminal about 12.30 and were checked in and on board by 12.35! After lunch in La Terrazza we were advised that the cabins were ready about 2.30 and luggage arrived ...
Wow. This was a tremendous cruise on a spectacular ship that gives THE BEST in quality and service.
It's a small ship, 540 guests and 375 crew.
The ships décor is " understated Elegance "- tasteful not tinsel.
Very spacious suites at over 300 sf with a 65 sf verandah. Lovely sitting area with built in flat screen Tv. Fully stocked Bar fridge plus your personal Bar as well. King sized bed with ...
We have just returned from a lovely cruise aboard the silver shadow. The ship wasn't full and only 278 people on board so we were were very spoilt. Service was brilliant and the food was excellent, accomodation was very comfortable and our suite spacious. It's so much nicer having everything included but still having fantastic service. The entertainment was lacking in the lounges and we feel that ...
Embarkation
The Silver Spirit was docked at the main cruise terminal at Port San Pedro and was the only ship there. Check in and emigration was swift and painless.
Reception sign in, photo taking and credit card hand over were all completed with a minimum of fuss, and as it was just after midday, no queues.
The ship
Generally the ship is in good condition. There are however signs of ...
In 2009 I posted a review of the Silver Cloud which caused quite a stir. Essentially I said that it was presumptuous on the part of Silversea to associate themselves with Relais & Chateaux property because their food was poor, and worse, they were cutting corners while trying to maintain a veneer of quality. What I did not reveal in the review, but did in subsequent blogs,is that I am a partner in ...
The long wait was over, we are in a car heading for the port of San Pedro to join Silversea's, "Silver Shadow" for a 26 day cruise to French Polynesia and Hawaii. The anticipation and long thread on CC attested to the many questions we and other floaters had about this "all inclusive" luxury voyage. The embarkation time on our documents showed 3PM but it was Super Bowl Sunday! Would they let us ...