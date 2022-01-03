Chaos is the basic for this experience. Not only caused by the Covid restrictions but overall there’s a huge lack of quality in service, attitude and amenities.
Considering people are paying at least over $1200,= per night, you are expecting the absolute best. What is delivered is a Royal Caribbean cut money policy where not the quality but the quantity is boss. Expect poor, poor beds and ...
We choose this cruise because it was cruising the Seychelles. Supposed to be great diving. Unfortunately the cruise did not provide dive excursions.
1. Embarkation in Zanzibar was terrible: an hour late in setting up; ignored us for 30+ minutes standing with our luggage; rejected our PCR test that was listed as required; mandated an antigen test stating it was required by Seychelles’s, which I ...
Chose this cruise because of the itinerary (mostly ports we had never visited) and a prior very positive experience on Silversea.
The cruise itself, the staff, the ship, the overall experience was wonderful. However....
The pre-cruise experience was less than such. I will blame Covid. While we were aware that a 24-hour pre-embarkation test was required, which we chose to have administered ...
We have sailed twice before with SS and enjoyed it. This was prior to its buy out.
Joining the ship at Lisbon after queuing for 3 hours in passport control , we eventually found a SS rep who put us on a coach to travel to the port.
Stood for a long time in the sun in a queue that was not moving. No communication by staff there.
Once we started to move (1 hour later) the check in and ...
Have traveled with Silversea on over 20 cruises now, on most of the ships. The last time we traveled this ship was Christmas 2018. Only 4 stops, so most were sea days, however lack of any 'activites' most days and only 1 day where we were provided with an 'extra' food offering on pool meant our group were rather bored. La Terezza has stopped providing a 'restaurant' drink to start the meal and ...
This was a charter by Atlantis, an all gay cruise. It was advertised as discounted I have always wanted to travel on a Silversea ship & this was a great opportunity to do so.
This is not a large ship therefore do not expect lots of entertainment. The casino is very small. This is more about the cruise experience & the ports of call. No grand atrium. No shopping mall. I think there are ...
This was a February vacation that we normally do to enjoy some warm/hot weather.
One of our party had sailed SilverSea for an Alaska cruise, so we decided on a Caribbean cruise, originated in Barbados (not fun to travel to during the Covid era) and cruised 10 nights back to Fort Lauderdale. Believe the ship had a little over 400 passengers, so we were able to enjoy all of the restaurants and ...
Grand Voyage experience, crew moral and hotel operations significantly improved under HD Marius’s direction compared to his predecessor who lacked experience.
Pre cruise hotel stay at the Conrad were excellent. Transfer and embarkation were both time consuming and chaotic. It was hazardous from a Covid viewpoint due to lack of social distancing.
The Silver Moon is a nicely designed ship with ...
DH and I are experienced misc. luxury cruisers (though we have also tried Oceania, Celebrity, and Holland America), with no loyalty to any particular line. This 16-day Central America/Panama Canal cruise (originally planned to end in Peru, but changed a couple weeks before sailing due to Covid) was our first Moon cruise, though we had cruised with Silversea before on the older ships. We started ...
Covid clearly impacted this cruise. We were told that 10 percent of the crew was in quarantine, then told later that it was closer to 50%. This included the cruise director, who was absent the entire cruise, and the captain, who we were told was still providing direction and in charge. Reportedly, no crew member required medical treatment, which was great news. Of course, this impacted ...