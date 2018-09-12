Sailing with Silversea as have done before was always going to be an adventure after a number of false starts due to Covid. Sailing from Civitavecchia was a pleasant drive from central Rome. Opting for pre-board Covid testing the system in place was all set up well for embarkation and the whole process ran smoothly.
The boarding was efficient and the cabins were ready as embarkation was from ...
Let me frame my review… I am 55 and my wife and are regulars to Celebrity, Princess and looked forward to what is (almost) the maiden voyage of Silver Dawn. This is our second Silversea cruise and expectations were quite high.
I have never reviewed a ship in my 25 years of cruising but when presented with numerous obstacles to provide feedback via the traditional on board cruise questionnaire I ...
I was very happy to be back on Silversea after several years of no cruising. Silver Dawn is a lovely ship and as usual the crew is spectacular. I think my butler was disappointed that I didn’t need much done. I did have a caviar one afternoon and he really wanted me to take a bath though I didn’t. Cabin is spacious as usual though the walk-in closets a little smaller than on the Muse. I love the ...
Chose this cruise because of the itinerary (mostly ports we had never visited) and a prior very positive experience on Silversea.
The cruise itself, the staff, the ship, the overall experience was wonderful. However....
The pre-cruise experience was less than such. I will blame Covid. While we were aware that a 24-hour pre-embarkation test was required, which we chose to have administered ...
My wife and I were very excited about our first cruise with SilverSea. We like the smaller ships and had seen that they were focusing on a high quality food experience. Combining a trip to Italy with this cruise seemed like a wise decision. However, we were disappointed with the outcome. Let me illustrate some of our experiences, both good and bad on the cruise:
Embarkation was smooth ...
Overall, the cruise was very enjoyable. The ship was nice, the staff was very pleasant and professional, and the ports that we got to visit were lovely.
This wasn’t our first cruise, but it was our first cruise on a smaller ship (382 passengers) and I’m hoping it won’t be our last. There was no queuing for anything and everything ran smoothly. I’m hoping to stay away from the bigger ships (we ...
We have sailed with Silversea before and really loved it. This cruise was no different. Great Accommodations, Great Excursions, Awesome Crew and we love the fact that it's all inclusive.The captain and crew kept us up to date on all activities, embarking and disembarking procedures as well as up to date news regarding the cruise. The food was very good and the selections were great! The facilities ...
This particular cruise was an absolute failure in terms of delivering on any of the marketing made on their website or in their expensive shiny brochures and I do not think I will ever sail on Silversea again. Where to start? First of all, we are well experienced as cruisers, and as travelers, have refined palates and are all lovers of fine wines...so we did have a standard of expectations here, ...
Chose for the ports and supposed to be luxury cruise.There was smoking on veranda bellow us and staff was powerless to handle it .could not stay out there.We had to pay 16 euros for a doppy train ride on the tour in Sardinia .Tour guide tells people best way to get to the beach area is this train.So everybody goes not knowing that you could walk.Now the guide is on the train and if you don’t go ...
This was our 4th cruise on Silversea and we were very excited it was on the new Silver Muse. She is a beautiful well laid out ship. You can tell everything was well thought through. I loved her decor. I have read many reviews on this topic and I found it to be chic, simple and classy. The Muse's decor may be a touch more contemporary than the traditional decor found on other Silversea ships ...