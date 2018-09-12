  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Silversea Rome (Civitavecchia) Cruise Reviews

Those narrow streets are so cool
Bathroom sink
The bathtub. The shower is on the other side of the room.
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
70 reviews

1-10 of 70 Silversea Rome (Civitavecchia) Cruise Reviews

Beautiful ship and a great cruise

Review for Silver Dawn to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Yosemitephil
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Sailing with Silversea as have done before was always going to be an adventure after a number of false starts due to Covid. Sailing from Civitavecchia was a pleasant drive from central Rome. Opting for pre-board Covid testing the system in place was all set up well for embarkation and the whole process ran smoothly. The boarding was efficient and the cabins were ready as embarkation was from ...
Sail Date: April 2022

More BRONZE than SILVERsea

Review for Silver Dawn to Mediterranean

User Avatar
AndrewMo
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Let me frame my review… I am 55 and my wife and are regulars to Celebrity, Princess and looked forward to what is (almost) the maiden voyage of Silver Dawn. This is our second Silversea cruise and expectations were quite high. I have never reviewed a ship in my 25 years of cruising but when presented with numerous obstacles to provide feedback via the traditional on board cruise questionnaire I ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Owner's Suite 2

Wonderful cruise as usual

Review for Silver Dawn to Mediterranean

User Avatar
svein
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I was very happy to be back on Silversea after several years of no cruising. Silver Dawn is a lovely ship and as usual the crew is spectacular. I think my butler was disappointed that I didn’t need much done. I did have a caviar one afternoon and he really wanted me to take a bath though I didn’t. Cabin is spacious as usual though the walk-in closets a little smaller than on the Muse. I love the ...
Sail Date: April 2022

It's complicated

Review for Silver Spirit to Mediterranean

User Avatar
RatherBCrusin'
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Chose this cruise because of the itinerary (mostly ports we had never visited) and a prior very positive experience on Silversea. The cruise itself, the staff, the ship, the overall experience was wonderful. However.... The pre-cruise experience was less than such. I will blame Covid. While we were aware that a 24-hour pre-embarkation test was required, which we chose to have administered ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Disappointing

Review for Silver Spirit to Mediterranean

User Avatar
johnwjezsu
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I were very excited about our first cruise with SilverSea. We like the smaller ships and had seen that they were focusing on a high quality food experience. Combining a trip to Italy with this cruise seemed like a wise decision. However, we were disappointed with the outcome. Let me illustrate some of our experiences, both good and bad on the cruise: Embarkation was smooth ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda Suite

Everything but Management

Review for Silver Shadow to Mediterranean

User Avatar
QED
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Overall, the cruise was very enjoyable. The ship was nice, the staff was very pleasant and professional, and the ports that we got to visit were lovely. This wasn’t our first cruise, but it was our first cruise on a smaller ship (382 passengers) and I’m hoping it won’t be our last. There was no queuing for anything and everything ran smoothly. I’m hoping to stay away from the bigger ships (we ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Silver Suite

Silversea Mediterranean Cruise 2018

Review for Silver Whisper to Mediterranean

User Avatar
jamesbaltazar
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We have sailed with Silversea before and really loved it. This cruise was no different. Great Accommodations, Great Excursions, Awesome Crew and we love the fact that it's all inclusive.The captain and crew kept us up to date on all activities, embarking and disembarking procedures as well as up to date news regarding the cruise. The food was very good and the selections were great! The facilities ...
Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

SUCH a disappointment

Review for Silver Whisper to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Siddly
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This particular cruise was an absolute failure in terms of delivering on any of the marketing made on their website or in their expensive shiny brochures and I do not think I will ever sail on Silversea again. Where to start? First of all, we are well experienced as cruisers, and as travelers, have refined palates and are all lovers of fine wines...so we did have a standard of expectations here, ...
Sail Date: September 2018

Not a luxury cruise

Review for Silver Muse to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Voyager520
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Chose for the ports and supposed to be luxury cruise.There was smoking on veranda bellow us and staff was powerless to handle it .could not stay out there.We had to pay 16 euros for a doppy train ride on the tour in Sardinia .Tour guide tells people best way to get to the beach area is this train.So everybody goes not knowing that you could walk.Now the guide is on the train and if you don’t go ...
Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Silver Suite 2

Loved the Muse!

Review for Silver Muse to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Stolibear
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our 4th cruise on Silversea and we were very excited it was on the new Silver Muse. She is a beautiful well laid out ship. You can tell everything was well thought through. I loved her decor. I have read many reviews on this topic and I found it to be chic, simple and classy. The Muse's decor may be a touch more contemporary than the traditional decor found on other Silversea ships ...
Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Silver Suite 1

