Review for Silver Spirit to Mediterranean

We have sailed twice before with SS and enjoyed it. This was prior to its buy out. Joining the ship at Lisbon after queuing for 3 hours in passport control , we eventually found a SS rep who put us on a coach to travel to the port. Stood for a long time in the sun in a queue that was not moving. No communication by staff there. Once we started to move (1 hour later) the check in and ...