It was so nice to resume traveling! This was only the third voyage for Silver Moon, and they were sailing at 50% capacity per EU protocols. The ship is beautiful! The suites are almost 400 sq. ft and the furnishings are very comfortable, including an excellent bed.. The bathroom is very nice and includes a large shower and a separate good size tub. The walk-in closet also has a 6 drawer ...
This cruise was chosen for a combination of itinerary and lifestyle. We wanted to sail Silversea again, and this itinerary ticked all the boxes.
Here is a small review of that cruise, 3930 Piraeus round trip.
Several factors are worthy of mention .... some good and some bad.
BOARDING PROCEDURES
Nothing but complements. Less than 15 minutes from exiting the taxi to relaxing in the ...
This was our fourth Silversea cruise in an Owner’s Suite. All four were on different ships: Silver Shadow, Silver Muse, Silver Spirit, Silver Whisper. This cruise was the Mediterranean at the end of October.
This was Silver Shadow's last cruise before its refurbishment. So, it still had the u-shaped bar which I prefer (see pictures if you are unfamiliar). I hope they don't pull it out during ...
My wife and I were very excited about our first cruise with SilverSea. We like the smaller ships and had seen that they were focusing on a high quality food experience. Combining a trip to Italy with this cruise seemed like a wise decision. However, we were disappointed with the outcome. Let me illustrate some of our experiences, both good and bad on the cruise:
Embarkation was smooth ...
This was sold to us as a top of the range 5 star luxury cruise...it's not, it barley scrapes into 4 stars.
Food :- Lacked continuity, sometimes OK, Breakfast in the Terraza was pretty poor and this ship gets my vote for serving the worst breakfast coffee I have ever had in the world.
The food we paid for in La Dame was very good, is there a reason this does not happen in all the other eating ...
Subject: SilverSea Cruise , Lisbon to Barcelona
Unfortunately the little details were a negative.
TV with a remote that has to be changed 1 channel at a time is prehistoric. 10 years past its time. also not a good list of channel offerings. 2 of 3 movie channels worked . channels 1-5 all about Silver sea. Yes they acknowledge it’s a problem.
WI Fi also dated. i paid the extra $200. for ...
Overall, the cruise was very enjoyable. The ship was nice, the staff was very pleasant and professional, and the ports that we got to visit were lovely.
This wasn’t our first cruise, but it was our first cruise on a smaller ship (382 passengers) and I’m hoping it won’t be our last. There was no queuing for anything and everything ran smoothly. I’m hoping to stay away from the bigger ships (we ...
We chose this cruise from London to Lisbon a segment of the complete cruise to Barcelona as a back up to our Scenic Eclipse Cruise which was cancelled due to the new ship having construction delays and us already having vacation time booked from work. We stayed in London a few days prior at the ship hotel Conrad which was a beautiful hotel in a great location walking distance to Buckingham ...
It should be the first cruise and should be a great experience. On closer inspection, the ship was outmoded, worn and not up to date. Data transfer to iphone or laptop a sheer catastrophe. The bed width (we had twinbeds) only 80 cm - with a little swell you threatened to fall out. There should be a butler individually available to each cruise guest (which was mathematically completely impossible) ...
We just returned from a Silverseas sailing on Silver Spirit from Barcelona to Rome. It was our first time with Silversea.
I would give this cruise a mixed review.
Likes:
I liked our specious suite and the service was quite good.
Dislikes:
The dining options are rather limited. I did not like the fact that dinner started late- 7pm at the earliest. And, I also thought the dress code ...