Review for Silver Muse to Transatlantic

Upon reading reviews of the Muse before leaving, we embarked with open minds; so glad we did! From the minute we boarded until we ended in Montreal, we loved this 6 month old ship and the dining options. Just being a couple who are in a service business, getting away alone is important. We have to be social at home but having the option each night to eat at a table for 2 without seeming ...