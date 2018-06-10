First time SilverSeas after several Regent cruises. We were looking forward to trying Silver Seas and their new ship Silver Dawn seemed the ideal opportunity. It turned out to be the first cruise as earlier trips were put off.
First impressions were not good with a 100 metre queue for embarcation - fortunately not raining in Lisbon but a cold breeze. There were only 2 check in desks operational ...
I have just got home from 7 days, from Lisbon to Barcelona, on the Silver Dawn. I have been very disappointed in the whole trip after seeing all the breathless comments on how good Silverseas are. They have serious lessons to learn if they are going to continue selling themselves as a 6 star cruise line.
On arrival at the port in Lisbon we found a long queue standing outside in the midday sun, ...
We have sailed twice before with SS and enjoyed it. This was prior to its buy out.
Joining the ship at Lisbon after queuing for 3 hours in passport control , we eventually found a SS rep who put us on a coach to travel to the port.
Stood for a long time in the sun in a queue that was not moving. No communication by staff there.
Once we started to move (1 hour later) the check in and ...
My wife and I last travelled with Silversea on the Whisper in late 2018. We have since had a number of bookings cancelled because of Covid. The itinerary for this cruise was changed at short notice because of the volcanic eruption on La Palma. One port of call was Arricefe on Lanzarote and for some reason we were bussed to a beach some miles from the port. This consisted of cheap souvenir shops ...
We have sailed with Silversea three times now. This time, we joined Silver Whisper in Lisbon and headed north. Our cabin was comfortable and well positioned. Generally, the food was good, though we found La Dame unexciting. The wait staff, bar staff, butlers and stateroom staff were lovely and helpful. The talks were interesting, the entertainment varied and a little patchy. Loved the jazz group. ...
Unfortunately the little details were a negative.
TV with a remote that has to be changed 1 channel at a time is prehistoric. 10 years past its time. also not a good list of channel offerings. 2 of 3 movie channels worked . channels 1-5 all about Silver sea. Yes they acknowledge it’s a problem.
WI Fi also dated. i paid the extra $200. for ...
We prefer to cruise back from Europe rather than flying. We have been on Silversea for only four years, but it is our "go-to" cruise line. This trip fit in with our earlier plans:
started with a week in Madrid in a rented apartment; then fly to Porto for an Ama Waterways cruise up and down the Douro River; then the high-speed train to Lisbon for a few days waiting to board the Whisper fro the ...
Celebrating a birthday and an anniversary. We knew that Silversea would enable a trouble free voyage. Our Butler and Maid decorated our suite for the birthday/anniversary celbration with clever towel art and balloons. Our fridge was constantly restocked with our favorite beverages. Our every need was cared for (including some seasickness tablets on the occasion that they were needed. The food was ...
1. The food was generally not of the quality expected. Bread was consistently poor quality and at times was stale. We would actually buy our own bread at bakeries at the ports of call and bring it for breakfast. The selections of wines at dinner was generally mediocre. It seems that considering the quality of food available at the various ports of call that the food and wine could have more ...
My Wife and I and two friends chose this cruise because of the destinations.
Leaving Lisbon, Oporto La Coruna, Bilbao, Bordeaux, La Rochelle, Belle Isle, St Malo and Honfleur.
All the Cities and villages we ever wanted to visit.
For our Anniversary I had upgraded to a larger suite (601) which was at the front of the ship.
My wife was delighted and the suite was OK except the Bathroom ...