ship - good condition but poorly laid out.
food - excellent at times and lacking at others.
service - staff all have smiles and want to please but seem to lack direction and management.
daily schedule - sadly lacking; not enough activities during the day. all port lectures mysteriously scheduled for 6:30 at night interfering with cocktails and dinner. Obvious limited budget for speakers. ...
We joined three other couples to celebrate the 70th birthday of one of our companions on board. We have sailed on 23 cruises with several cruise lines in the past, but not on Silversea. We found the cabins to be quite comfortable, and the service to be above average, but the, food and wine offerings were spotty at best. In addition, the ship's layout is quirky, with little logic to the location of ...
We traveled Lisbon to Lisbon for 21 days starting mid-October. We chose this cruise because it included many ports we had not visited previously. Unfortunately, they had to cancel two ports - Tangier and Casablanca - presumably due to the situation in the Mideast. But they substituted an extra night in Malaga and Lisbon, so that was fine. Since we have previously cruised with Seabourn, we were ...
Booked for our wedding anniversary, expected a hassle-free excursion but to expect a few bumps along the way for a new ship. Unfortunately, SilverSea proved to be in "amateur night" mode throughout the trip, from no information provided from an MIA cruise agent at our pre-stay hotel in Monte Carlo to an unannounced US Coast Guard drill that made the ship off limits for almost a full day to have ...
Our first time on Silversea, but we have sailed many times on their upmarket competitors. I loved almost everything about the design. The ship was 100% full, but it never felt crowded. The food was good, but not great. In particular, we were disappointed with La Terrazza and Kaiseiki. Their internet speeds (delivered via Starling) are excellent IF you sign up for the premium package; lousy ...
We chose Silversea on this occasion for the itinerary, although we have cruised with them before and know that their standard is our standard.
The cruise was superb from start to finish. Although the ship is a little bit tired decor-wise, it did not detract from our enjoyment at all.
The food was of a uniformly high standard. We mostly ate in the main restaurant as the choice is excellent ...
Our favorite cruise line, Crystal, went bankrupt. We chose Silversea for the great itinerary, including the Monaco Grand Prix. If we had never taken a Crystal cruise, I would think this was the best ever. Attentive staff, lovely food, included excursions and airfare (upgrades for reasonable prices.) The veranda cabin was delightful.
And yet... we missed the high-quality Crystal entertainment, ...
After 3 cruises with Celebrity, we decided to “upgrade “ for my wife’s birthday. While the cruise was ok, there was nothing inspiring about it. The embarkation process out of Venice was a disaster due to a lack of communication. The Venice cruise port is currently not allowing ships to dock there…ships now dock in Fusina. However, passengers must check in and drop luggage off at the Venice port ...
Chose this cruise because Silversea has in the past been good.
Sadly this cruise did not come anywhere near previous experiences.
Boarding very casual. No covid tests or temperature taken at port prior to boarding, according to literature from Silversea this would happen.
Suite very good. No covid precautions on board. Just hand sanitizers. No one was wearing masks.
First ...
This was our second time sailing with Silversea. The first was last year on the Silver Moon which is Silver Dawn's twin sister.
The food on Silversea's is very upscale regardless of whether you do the standard dining options or pay for the premium restaurants. Our favorite was a premium restaurant called Kaiseki. It is a Japanese styled restaurant that serves sashimi's, different seafood ...