Chaos is the basic for this experience. Not only caused by the Covid restrictions but overall there’s a huge lack of quality in service, attitude and amenities.
Considering people are paying at least over $1200,= per night, you are expecting the absolute best. What is delivered is a Royal Caribbean cut money policy where not the quality but the quantity is boss. Expect poor, poor beds and ...
Chose this cruise because of the itinerary (mostly ports we had never visited) and a prior very positive experience on Silversea.
The cruise itself, the staff, the ship, the overall experience was wonderful. However....
The pre-cruise experience was less than such. I will blame Covid. While we were aware that a 24-hour pre-embarkation test was required, which we chose to have administered ...
We have sailed twice before with SS and enjoyed it. This was prior to its buy out.
Joining the ship at Lisbon after queuing for 3 hours in passport control , we eventually found a SS rep who put us on a coach to travel to the port.
Stood for a long time in the sun in a queue that was not moving. No communication by staff there.
Once we started to move (1 hour later) the check in and ...
Have traveled with Silversea on over 20 cruises now, on most of the ships. The last time we traveled this ship was Christmas 2018. Only 4 stops, so most were sea days, however lack of any 'activites' most days and only 1 day where we were provided with an 'extra' food offering on pool meant our group were rather bored. La Terezza has stopped providing a 'restaurant' drink to start the meal and ...
This was a charter by Atlantis, an all gay cruise. It was advertised as discounted I have always wanted to travel on a Silversea ship & this was a great opportunity to do so.
This is not a large ship therefore do not expect lots of entertainment. The casino is very small. This is more about the cruise experience & the ports of call. No grand atrium. No shopping mall. I think there are ...
This was a February vacation that we normally do to enjoy some warm/hot weather.
One of our party had sailed SilverSea for an Alaska cruise, so we decided on a Caribbean cruise, originated in Barbados (not fun to travel to during the Covid era) and cruised 10 nights back to Fort Lauderdale. Believe the ship had a little over 400 passengers, so we were able to enjoy all of the restaurants and ...
Covid clearly impacted this cruise. We were told that 10 percent of the crew was in quarantine, then told later that it was closer to 50%. This included the cruise director, who was absent the entire cruise, and the captain, who we were told was still providing direction and in charge. Reportedly, no crew member required medical treatment, which was great news. Of course, this impacted ...
We booked 2 back-to-back cruises. Boarding was a joke with only 2 lateral flow testing stations and registration (which itself took some 15 minutes) for 350+ passengers. What we didn't know was that the previous cruise had suffered a Covid outbreak, with all sorts of rumours about numbers circulating amongst those onboard. Thereafter, it soon became obvious that there were problems. 4 restaurants ...
We booked this cruise 18 months ago to be a short relaxing getaway after the holidays to warmer climate. Unfortunately, Omicron hit, too late to back out so we hoped for the best. COVID test at embarkment (Barbados) actually wasn't too bad, 30 - 40 min. so don't let COVID procedures stop you from cruising. If you get seasick easily then understand this is a small ship and it does roll a bit - ...
This was our fourth cruise on the Spirit. We love the staff and the ship. Butler and room attendent were very good. Upon arrival cleanliness was definitely suspect. We complained and they fixed that day and going forward no real issues. We only had service to the room in the evening. Covid spread was definitely all around us particularly in our mid ship level 6 location thus our desire to not have ...