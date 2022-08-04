Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Silver Dawn

Very disappointed. This ship was billed as a top of the line luxury cruise, but for me that was far from the truth. First, one of the main reasons I booked this cruise was to see St Tropez. After I booked and paid for the cruise I was informed That the ship was going to a different port farther from St Tropez which added hours more to the driving time to get there and back and turned it into a 14+ ...