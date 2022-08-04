This was our second Silversea cruise and 22th cruise overall. We sailed on 12 different lines, including Crystal, Oceania, Azamara and more.
Overall, it was a great cruise, but I wasn't "blown away". The service was very good to excellent overall, but we didn't feel that they "learn our preference and anticipate our needs".
Embarkation: very smooth and quick. We arrived at the terminal at ...
First cruise under Royal Caribbean brand ! Have enjoyed Several SS cruises before it was sold.
RC had already bumped us from maiden voyage on Dawn so have been reluctant to revisit SS , however the new design Nova enticed us to return.
New design has positive and negative aspects. The constant during our cruise was the outstanding efficiency and friendliness on the entire crew. ...
Our first time on Silversea, but we have sailed many times on their upmarket competitors. I loved almost everything about the design. The ship was 100% full, but it never felt crowded. The food was good, but not great. In particular, we were disappointed with La Terrazza and Kaiseiki. Their internet speeds (delivered via Starling) are excellent IF you sign up for the premium package; lousy ...
We were looking for a luxurious experience. We got a standard cruise with a few fripperies thrown in. The ship was lovely, though a little corporate. We were too late booking the speciality restaurants so had to rely on Atlantide and Salt, both of which tried hard but were lacking in the taste and quality of the food provided. Breakfast were a bit of a melee, ie the buffet area is not big enough ...
After several cruises with Crystal and Seabourn, my spouse and I decided to try Silversea. We were excited about their new Silver Moon ship, but we quickly realized that marketing promises did not match reality.
The embarkation process was tedious and confusing. After all the time spent to enter personal data and travel documents online (before the cruise), we found out that we had to start ...
Our favorite cruise line, Crystal, went bankrupt. We chose Silversea for the great itinerary, including the Monaco Grand Prix. If we had never taken a Crystal cruise, I would think this was the best ever. Attentive staff, lovely food, included excursions and airfare (upgrades for reasonable prices.) The veranda cabin was delightful.
And yet... we missed the high-quality Crystal entertainment, ...
This was our second time sailing with Silversea. The first was last year on the Silver Moon which is Silver Dawn's twin sister.
The food on Silversea's is very upscale regardless of whether you do the standard dining options or pay for the premium restaurants. Our favorite was a premium restaurant called Kaiseki. It is a Japanese styled restaurant that serves sashimi's, different seafood ...
We have sailed on several lines including Regent and several Celebrity retreat suites. We had heard about the grand service, excellent food and lovely suites. We weren’t disappointed. However, I do believe after talking with many veteran SS cruisers that some things are not as they used to be. We found the food very good overall. The unlimited Pommery and caviar were a real treat although after 25 ...
Southampton to Lisbon including St. Malo, Bordeaux, Bilbao and Porto. The ship is new and beautiful, public spaces well-designed and elegant. The service was mostly outstanding from cabin attendants, butlers and the waitstaff. One exception was in Atlantide where service was extremely slow and at times a bit unpolished. Hot Rocks Grill in the evening was also slow and the food was bland. Food ...
Very disappointed. This ship was billed as a top of the line luxury cruise, but for me that was far from the truth. First, one of the main reasons I booked this cruise was to see St Tropez. After I booked and paid for the cruise I was informed That the ship was going to a different port farther from St Tropez which added hours more to the driving time to get there and back and turned it into a 14+ ...