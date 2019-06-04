Silversea Expeditions Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise Reviews

The best trip we have ever done.

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Silver Endeavour

User Avatar
WMoors
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

After 25+ cruises, our first 'Expedition' my Wife and I consider this the best ever trip. Started in Edinburgh ended in Portsmouth. The weather was fantastic as was pretty well everything about the Silversea Expedition. WE stayed on schedule and visited everything we were meant to. Emma, Expedition Director, was right at the top of her game. Was at every landing point to welcome us and give a ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2024

Traveled with children

Silver Wind Expedition Cruise

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Silver Wind

User Avatar
Jben
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My wife selected this cruise due to the itinerary. When I reviewed the itinerary, I was concerned about it as most of the ports were small and I was not sure. I have to say this was one of my favorite cruises. The excursions, hikes, zodiac rides and activities were all done flawlessly by the Silversea Team. At most ports there were choices of hikes, tours, kayak trips and birdwatching. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2023

Cabin Type: Classic Veranda Suite

Great small ship experience

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Silver Wind

User Avatar
sharonMartin
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We recently returned from a 12 night cruise on Silver Wind. This was our second Silversea Cruise and first expedition cruise. We chose this cruise as the ports were less travelled and looked interesting. We took the port to port option which included a night in a hotel in both Helsinki and Hamburg and transfers from/to the hotels . Both hotels were excellent and well positioned for sight seeing, ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2023

Cabin Type: Classic Veranda Suite

Vale SilverSea: never again

Review for a British Isles & Western Europe Cruise on Silver Wind

User Avatar
StelladiMare
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We are 4 times cruisers with SilverSea and have cruised with other lines. After all the lockdowns and travel restrictions over the last years, we were very much looking forward to our 5th cruise on the Silver Wind. Sadly, this will be our last cruise with SilverSea. It is difficult to know where to start. If you want to read on, grab a tea or coffee before you start: - Embarkation – the process ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

This is not the same Silversea as before the sale to Royal Caribbean

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Silver Cloud Expedition

User Avatar
GeorgicaPond
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I did two back to back, supposedly expedition, cruises from London to Svalbard. After many years of traveling almost exclusively with Silversea, I am heartbroken to join the other reviewers who say, "Never again." The cruise was supposed to be on the Wind. Silversea changed it to the Cloud after I had booked. I am a long time Explorer passenger, a wonderful ship that they have now sold ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

OLD ship, shows its age. Way over priced. Never again.

Review for a World Cruise Cruise on Silver Cloud Expedition

User Avatar
wfisher
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Overall disappointing and overpriced. Will not sail Silversea again. Pros: Attentive Butler Good Food 24 hour room service Cons: Ship is 28 years old. Really old ship (maiden voyage 1994), should be retired Overpriced for what you get No entertainment or planned on-board activities = bored most of the time TV and movies not available most of the time Very few dining ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Cruising on Silver Wind, with the grand finale at the Tower Bridge

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Silver Wind

User Avatar
agalies
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This story is about the first days of the cruise, the Netherlands, Belgium and France. Sailing on a small cruise ship with the highlight sailing under the Tower Bridge .... On the Silver wind, I wanted so badly to cruise with this ship, the journey was nice and short; seven days, from Amsterdam to London. The ports of call: Amsterdam, Zeebrugge, Le Havre, Guernsey, Falmouth, Cowes on the ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

A 7 day cruise with the Silver Wind in a Medallion Suite for Euro 1.700,-!

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Silver Wind

User Avatar
Silver Dokhans
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

To begin with this review, the cruise with the Silver Wind was fabulous as always. Food was great and the service could not be better. The ship need a renovation, but that happens nex year. Dining at eveningtime we prefer The Restaurant. Meals are very good and the service also. At lunch we prefer La Terrazza outside. It's so nice to sit there with a nice view. In St Peters Port the weather ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Vista Suite

Disappointing experience on favorite cruise line

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Silver Cloud Expedition

User Avatar
Yankoz
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

I chose this expedition because of its’ interesting ports of call and its departure under the Tower Bridge. (Magic!) A bonus was finding ourselves in the Channel on the eve of D Day and in Guernsey on D Day. Unfortunately a big storm came in that night and we had to miss 3 or 4 of the next ports. It was an expedition cruise and this is to be expected. The ship has been updated beautifully - ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Midship Veranda Suite

Expedition cruise not too different from standard cruise

Review for a World Cruise Cruise on Silver Cloud Expedition

User Avatar
oz2310
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We have sailed Silversea before but chose this cruise for the itinerary and also to experience expedition cruising and find out the difference. Staff on board incl butler were great, cannot fault them , dining was also impressive , so was the quality and variety of the food and wines offered. The shore excursions were not too different from a standard cruise. Only one shore activity during ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Vista Suite

