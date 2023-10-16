Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Silver Nova

I chose this cruise because it crossed the Atlantic and Silversea is always a bit better quality than the competition. I had been on the Muse before but found it too small, so I thought had hoped this ship would be the perfect size. What I found was this ship is still too small for me. That’s a personal preference. That said, I never found it crowded. I often wondered where all the passengers ...