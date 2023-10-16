Food so inconsistent, and lack of quality more often than not. Ran out of major booze labels, pierria and pelligrino water. I constantly failed to provide service that we expect on a luxury carrier. Staff inexperienced and would respond with a can't do it instead of checking and making sure it was done. Tours although included were too big....average 35 guests each. The formal and informal nights ...
We sailed transatlantic from lisbon to fort Lauderdale. The ship itself is wonderful being relatively new and impeccably maintained.
The suites, common areas restaurants and butler service were excellent overall. Their touted new dining area called SALT was underwhelming. We asked for 2 but got one cooking class which was quite good.
Problem areas were as follows:
Intermittent very slow ...
Just off the Silver Dawn - Silversea Dawn Transatlantic crossing
My 82nd cruise, first time on an "ultra luxury" 6 star cruise:
Lets make this an easy and interesting review, and tell me what you think..
Pros:
The ship is very clean
Most of the staff are great and try very hard
Elevators are fast
Check in was easy and fast
All Suite Cabins are large and comfortable
Food ...
We traveled to Lisbon and enjoyed 3 days before boarding, it’s a great city and we enjoyed our time.
First off, we had a good cruise and very much enjoyed it, we were expecting the 6 star luxury cruise that is marketed, but is not what we received.
Pros:
Beautiful, spacious new ship. Our suite was a nice size and nice balcony. Our room attendant (Anil)and butler were terrific, always ...
It is the newest Silverseaship for me . I was looking g forward to the Thermal spa and cooking classes and silver note. Regrettably the Note and cooking g classes impossible to get a reservation. One books and then it’s cancelled because no space.
The FCC is very inexperienced ( joined Silversea the day I boarded this cruise) and not up to Silversea standards. I got a quote from him in writing ...
Review of Silversea Silver Nova Transatlantic, 11/7-11/18/23
I typically cruise a mix of luxury lines, including Silversea (SS), sometimes with my husband or friends, sometimes solo. No line is perfect, each has pros and cons. I was happy to scout out the new Silver Nova on its Transatlantic (TA) voyage from Lisbon to NYC on the above dates, with only one port in between, (Ponta Delgada, San ...
I chose this cruise because it crossed the Atlantic and Silversea is always a bit better quality than the competition. I had been on the Muse before but found it too small, so I thought had hoped this ship would be the perfect size.
What I found was this ship is still too small for me. That’s a personal preference. That said, I never found it crowded. I often wondered where all the passengers ...
My wife had been itching to try a transatlantic cruise; I was intrigued by the description I read about the new ship; we both liked the Lisbon to New York itinerary.
We previously sailed on Europa2 in May and enjoyed it immensely. We have also sailed on Sea Dream, Crystal, Viking Ocean and Oceania among others but never on Seabourne, Regent, or Azamara. I was expecting an upscale experience ...
Booked this cruise with my wife who chickened out because she had come down with covid on our previous cruise (see Feb. 2023 Celebrity Edge review)-took our 17 year old brilliant grandson instead. I chose this particular cruise Lisbon-southern Spain, Morocco-because SilverSea Dawn excursions included Jewish historical and cultural sites as well as the more typical. Of course a brand new ship of ...
We traveled Lisbon to Lisbon for 21 days starting mid-October. We chose this cruise because it included many ports we had not visited previously. Unfortunately, they had to cancel two ports - Tangier and Casablanca - presumably due to the situation in the Mideast. But they substituted an extra night in Malaga and Lisbon, so that was fine. Since we have previously cruised with Seabourn, we were ...