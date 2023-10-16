  • Newsletter
Silversea Europe River Cruise Reviews

Photo Credit: Fidelis27
Photo Credit: sanaactive1
Photo Credit: russg140
Photo Credit: russg140
Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
95 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 95 Silversea Europe River Cruise Reviews

Sorry we can't or we are out!

Review for a Trans-Ocean Cruise on Silver Dawn

eldaradoe
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Food so inconsistent, and lack of quality more often than not. Ran out of major booze labels, pierria and pelligrino water. I constantly failed to provide service that we expect on a luxury carrier. Staff inexperienced and would respond with a can't do it instead of checking and making sure it was done. Tours although included were too big....average 35 guests each. The formal and informal nights ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Superior Verandah Suite

Beautiful ship with a few flaws

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Silver Dawn

markmoser
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We sailed transatlantic from lisbon to fort Lauderdale. The ship itself is wonderful being relatively new and impeccably maintained. The suites, common areas restaurants and butler service were excellent overall. Their touted new dining area called SALT was underwhelming. We asked for 2 but got one cooking class which was quite good. Problem areas were as follows: Intermittent very slow ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Superior Verandah Suite

This is NOT 6 star cruising

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Silver Dawn

jhg20852
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Just off the Silver Dawn - Silversea Dawn Transatlantic crossing My 82nd cruise, first time on an "ultra luxury" 6 star cruise: Lets make this an easy and interesting review, and tell me what you think.. Pros: The ship is very clean Most of the staff are great and try very hard Elevators are fast Check in was easy and fast All Suite Cabins are large and comfortable Food ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Not what I was expecting

Review for a Trans-Ocean Cruise on Silver Dawn

Joe&Barry
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We traveled to Lisbon and enjoyed 3 days before boarding, it’s a great city and we enjoyed our time. First off, we had a good cruise and very much enjoyed it, we were expecting the 6 star luxury cruise that is marketed, but is not what we received. Pros: Beautiful, spacious new ship. Our suite was a nice size and nice balcony. Our room attendant (Anil)and butler were terrific, always ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Room for improvey

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Silver Dawn

Elizabethbea
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

It is the newest Silverseaship for me . I was looking g forward to the Thermal spa and cooking classes and silver note. Regrettably the Note and cooking g classes impossible to get a reservation. One books and then it’s cancelled because no space. The FCC is very inexperienced ( joined Silversea the day I boarded this cruise) and not up to Silversea standards. I got a quote from him in writing ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Nice new modern ship, with some growing pains (LONG review of TA 11/7-11/18/23)

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Silver Nova

Catlover54
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Review of Silversea Silver Nova Transatlantic, 11/7-11/18/23 I typically cruise a mix of luxury lines, including Silversea (SS), sometimes with my husband or friends, sometimes solo. No line is perfect, each has pros and cons. I was happy to scout out the new Silver Nova on its Transatlantic (TA) voyage from Lisbon to NYC on the above dates, with only one port in between, (Ponta Delgada, San ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

A Good New Ship

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Silver Nova

Rsolcz
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

I chose this cruise because it crossed the Atlantic and Silversea is always a bit better quality than the competition. I had been on the Muse before but found it too small, so I thought had hoped this ship would be the perfect size. What I found was this ship is still too small for me. That’s a personal preference. That said, I never found it crowded. I often wondered where all the passengers ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Junior Grand Suite

The good and the notso

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Silver Nova

sandbag7
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My wife had been itching to try a transatlantic cruise; I was intrigued by the description I read about the new ship; we both liked the Lisbon to New York itinerary. We previously sailed on Europa2 in May and enjoyed it immensely. We have also sailed on Sea Dream, Crystal, Viking Ocean and Oceania among others but never on Seabourne, Regent, or Azamara. I was expecting an upscale experience ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Silver Suite

Maligned Ship-Great Cruise

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Silver Dawn

DMandel46
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Booked this cruise with my wife who chickened out because she had come down with covid on our previous cruise (see Feb. 2023 Celebrity Edge review)-took our 17 year old brilliant grandson instead. I chose this particular cruise Lisbon-southern Spain, Morocco-because SilverSea Dawn excursions included Jewish historical and cultural sites as well as the more typical. Of course a brand new ship of ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Fabulous Cruise - But Need To Change Menus More Frequently

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Silver Nova

williasp
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We traveled Lisbon to Lisbon for 21 days starting mid-October. We chose this cruise because it included many ports we had not visited previously. Unfortunately, they had to cancel two ports - Tangier and Casablanca - presumably due to the situation in the Mideast. But they substituted an extra night in Malaga and Lisbon, so that was fine. Since we have previously cruised with Seabourn, we were ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Medallion Suite

Europe River Cruise Reviews for Silversea Ships
Silver Dawn Europe River Cruise Reviews
