  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Silversea Barcelona Cruise Reviews

Those narrow streets are so cool
Bathroom sink
The bathtub. The shower is on the other side of the room.
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
62 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 62 Silversea Barcelona Cruise Reviews

Became ill had to end the first leg of cruise and fly back to CA they Silver Sea ignores all contact regarding compensation

Review for Silver Dawn to Mediterranean

User Avatar
barbermichael1
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Silver Dawn was a fine ship not even a year old, but no better than other high end cruise lines. The silver suite was roomy and well appointed. It came with a butler and talking to other guests we surmised ours was not very attentive or as accommodating as other butlers. Much of the staff was in my opinion new as far as food service. They did not know how to pour wine and would forget what you ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Just perfection

Review for Silver Dawn to Mediterranean

User Avatar
keltic
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I have cruised from Lisbon, on the new Silversea baby, and without any doubt it´s the nicest, most beautiful decorated of the whole company. They have been able to combine the best details of the former ships to create something sublime. There was a long delay on embarkation but it wasn´t Silversea company, but Port of Lisbon inefficient staff, and partly because most passengers came without covid ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Good cruise spoiled by the transfers and some of the details

Review for Silver Spirit to Mediterranean

User Avatar
John117
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We last sailed with Silversea 10 years ago (on Silver Spirit) but when we saw a cruise that appealed to us we thought we would give them a try again. We had very little communication from Silversea after booking other than an email explaining their covid procedures. No luggage labels were sent out and they didn’t tell us that would be the case either. On our previous cruise in the Caribbean ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Disappointing Silverseas cruise

Review for Silver Spirit to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Skibi
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We went on the cruise as a special treat as we would not normally spend this amount of money on a 10 day cruise. Silverseas were highly recommended by our travel agent who told us to expect 6 star treatment. Our initial thoughts about the ship were very positive it was in pristine condition. The staff were excellent (The staff on every cruise that we have been on were also excellent), and our ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Who decides what's 5 star?

Review for Silver Shadow to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Allasher
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was sold to us as a top of the range 5 star luxury cruise...it's not, it barley scrapes into 4 stars. Food :- Lacked continuity, sometimes OK, Breakfast in the Terraza was pretty poor and this ship gets my vote for serving the worst breakfast coffee I have ever had in the world. The food we paid for in La Dame was very good, is there a reason this does not happen in all the other eating ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Fabulous Cruise

Review for Silver Spirit to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Colgal
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Just returned from an absolutely wonderful 11 night cruise on the Spirit. We had not sailed Siversea in 10 years and will definitely be returning. Our past experience with this line had not been very positive and we switched to Seabourn but decided to try again based on the itinerary and timing near our anniversary. We embarked in Barcelona, it was qiuick and efficient but not as wrm as ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda Suite

Perfect Cruise

Review for Silver Spirit to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
lolawpb
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

In reflecting on our 11 nights aboard the Silver Spirit, I can honestly say we couldn't think of a single thing we would have liked to change. This ship and crew are the epitome of why we sail with Silversea again and again. Every single crew member we encountered was friendly and professional with some being old friends that we were happy to see again. I personally like the decor of the Spirit ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Classic Veranda Suite

Some Good Things and Some Bad Things

Review for Silver Spirit to Mediterranean

User Avatar
amawells
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We just returned from a Silverseas sailing on Silver Spirit from Barcelona to Rome. It was our first time with Silversea. I would give this cruise a mixed review. Likes: I liked our specious suite and the service was quite good.  Dislikes: The dining options are rather limited. I did not like the fact that dinner started late- 7pm at the earliest.  And, I also thought the dress code ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda Suite

Excellent in every way.

Review for Silver Muse to Mediterranean

User Avatar
AC Winch
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

This was our third cruise with Silversea. The Muse, as a new ship, was the best ship ever. This is a very ‘happy’ ship. The entire ship sparkled. She is being beautifully maintained by a very dedicated crew. Our cabin was light and roomy, great shower. Butler servic was exemplary...thanks Naia. She met our every need...always with a smile. Dining in three of the many restaurants never ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Verandah Suite

CRUISE HATER CONFERTED BY SILVERSEA AND ONLY SILVERSEA!

Review for Silver Muse to Mediterranean

User Avatar
debbiekeenanwashere
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We were looking at doing a river cruise to Switzerland and thought it would be a slower pace and more intimate with the area. As I searched, the Silversea came up so I took a look and saw the size of the ships smaller and ports of entry to be "real" and not cruise line manufactured. It listed the guest numbers basically the same as the number of staff members and all rooms were a suite with a ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Superior Verandah Suite

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Line Cruise Reviews from Barcelona
Oceania Cruises Barcelona Cruise Reviews
Oceania Cruises Barcelona Cruise Reviews
Virgin Voyages Barcelona Cruise Reviews
Azamara Barcelona Cruise Reviews
Windstar Cruises Barcelona Cruise Reviews
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises Barcelona Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.