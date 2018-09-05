Silver Dawn was a fine ship not even a year old, but no better than other high end cruise lines. The silver suite was roomy and well appointed. It came with a butler and talking to other guests we surmised ours was not very attentive or as accommodating as other butlers.
Much of the staff was in my opinion new as far as food service. They did not know how to pour wine and would forget what you ...
I have cruised from Lisbon, on the new Silversea baby, and without any doubt it´s the nicest, most beautiful decorated of the whole company. They have been able to combine the best details of the former ships to create something sublime. There was a long delay on embarkation but it wasn´t Silversea company, but Port of Lisbon inefficient staff, and partly because most passengers came without covid ...
We last sailed with Silversea 10 years ago (on Silver Spirit) but when we saw a cruise that appealed to us we thought we would give them a try again. We had very little communication from Silversea after booking other than an email explaining their covid procedures. No luggage labels were sent out and they didn’t tell us that would be the case either.
On our previous cruise in the Caribbean ...
We went on the cruise as a special treat as we would not normally spend this amount of money on a 10 day cruise. Silverseas were highly recommended by our travel agent who told us to expect 6 star treatment.
Our initial thoughts about the ship were very positive it was in pristine condition. The staff were excellent (The staff on every cruise that we have been on were also excellent), and our ...
This was sold to us as a top of the range 5 star luxury cruise...it's not, it barley scrapes into 4 stars.
Food :- Lacked continuity, sometimes OK, Breakfast in the Terraza was pretty poor and this ship gets my vote for serving the worst breakfast coffee I have ever had in the world.
The food we paid for in La Dame was very good, is there a reason this does not happen in all the other eating ...
Just returned from an absolutely wonderful 11 night cruise on the Spirit. We had not sailed Siversea in 10 years and will definitely be returning. Our past experience with this line had not been very positive and we switched to Seabourn but decided to try again based on the itinerary and timing near our anniversary.
We embarked in Barcelona, it was qiuick and efficient but not as wrm as ...
In reflecting on our 11 nights aboard the Silver Spirit, I can honestly say we couldn't think of a single thing we would have liked to change. This ship and crew are the epitome of why we sail with Silversea again and again. Every single crew member we encountered was friendly and professional with some being old friends that we were happy to see again.
I personally like the decor of the Spirit ...
We just returned from a Silverseas sailing on Silver Spirit from Barcelona to Rome. It was our first time with Silversea.
I would give this cruise a mixed review.
Likes:
I liked our specious suite and the service was quite good.
Dislikes:
The dining options are rather limited. I did not like the fact that dinner started late- 7pm at the earliest. And, I also thought the dress code ...
We were looking at doing a river cruise to Switzerland and thought it would be a slower pace and more intimate with the area. As I searched, the Silversea came up so I took a look and saw the size of the ships smaller and ports of entry to be "real" and not cruise line manufactured. It listed the guest numbers basically the same as the number of staff members and all rooms were a suite with a ...
This was our third cruise with Silversea. The Muse, as a new ship, was the best ship ever. This is a very ‘happy’ ship. The entire ship sparkled. She is being beautifully maintained by a very dedicated crew. Our cabin was light and roomy, great shower. Butler servic was exemplary...thanks Naia. She met our every need...always with a smile. Dining in three of the many restaurants never ...