Chaos is the basic for this experience. Not only caused by the Covid restrictions but overall there’s a huge lack of quality in service, attitude and amenities.
Considering people are paying at least over $1200,= per night, you are expecting the absolute best. What is delivered is a Royal Caribbean cut money policy where not the quality but the quantity is boss. Expect poor, poor beds and ...
My wife and I booked to cruise with Silversea for 9 nights aboard Silver Moon, their newest ship, around the Greek Islands, Crete and Cyprus. We booked directly with the excellent help of Lawrence Taylor at Silversea with an offer, we could not ignore, of free BA, Club Europe, return flights and $1,000 onboard spend! This cruise was postponed a couple of times due to COVID restrictions so we were ...
This was our first time with Silversea, and we booked late. This wouldn’t have been too much of a problem, but a day later SS was hit by the website system outage, and so we went into our holiday without a lot of key information. In fact, we went to the airport without anything except our online boarding pass for the flight! However, at the other end we were met as hoped for and the included ...
Hi everyone. We sailed with Silversea in 2017 and were disappointed. This year, we had booked a cruise on another comparable cruise line, but that trip was cancelled due to COVID. Our travel agent suggested going to the Greek islands, since Greece has made a real effort to be open to tourists this summer. He said that Silversea had a brand new ship; The Silver Moon. We said let’s give it a try ...
It was so nice to resume traveling! This was only the third voyage for Silver Moon, and they were sailing at 50% capacity per EU protocols. The ship is beautiful! The suites are almost 400 sq. ft and the furnishings are very comfortable, including an excellent bed.. The bathroom is very nice and includes a large shower and a separate good size tub. The walk-in closet also has a 6 drawer ...
This was our fourth Silversea cruise in an Owner’s Suite. All four were on different ships: Silver Shadow, Silver Muse, Silver Spirit, Silver Whisper. This cruise was the Mediterranean at the end of October.
This was Silver Shadow's last cruise before its refurbishment. So, it still had the u-shaped bar which I prefer (see pictures if you are unfamiliar). I hope they don't pull it out during ...
This cruise was chosen for a combination of itinerary and lifestyle. We wanted to sail Silversea again, and this itinerary ticked all the boxes.
Here is a small review of that cruise, 3930 Piraeus round trip.
Several factors are worthy of mention .... some good and some bad.
BOARDING PROCEDURES
Nothing but complements. Less than 15 minutes from exiting the taxi to relaxing in the ...
It should be the first cruise and should be a great experience. On closer inspection, the ship was outmoded, worn and not up to date. Data transfer to iphone or laptop a sheer catastrophe. The bed width (we had twinbeds) only 80 cm - with a little swell you threatened to fall out. There should be a butler individually available to each cruise guest (which was mathematically completely impossible) ...
We were interested in visiting the ancient ruins in Athens, Petra, and Luxor. The Silversea pre and post cruise Hotels were were excellent. We enjoyed the Muse. There were things we really liked and a couple of things that need attention.We liked the room design. We did not like the black oily soot that came out of the smokestacks and covered the deck and furniture on the back outdoor seating. ...
My husband loves Hawaii, however the hotel where we always stay was being renovated in 2018 so i took the opportunity to find a suitable cruise - the requirements were : warm weather, ocean (naturally - no river cruise), interesting area(s) and a "nice" ship (with a king-size bed - very important). We have done a few cruises and so far liked the QM2-Grill best (we enjoy ballroom dancing). ...