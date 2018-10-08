  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Silversea Athens (Piraeus) Cruise Reviews

Those narrow streets are so cool
Bathroom sink
The bathtub. The shower is on the other side of the room.
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
58 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 58 Silversea Athens (Piraeus) Cruise Reviews

Terrible experience. No 5 stars by far

Review for Silver Spirit to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Spirit023
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Chaos is the basic for this experience. Not only caused by the Covid restrictions but overall there’s a huge lack of quality in service, attitude and amenities. Considering people are paying at least over $1200,= per night, you are expecting the absolute best. What is delivered is a Royal Caribbean cut money policy where not the quality but the quantity is boss. Expect poor, poor beds and ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda Suite

The best cruise yet

Review for Silver Moon to Mediterranean

User Avatar
dave-bernard
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I booked to cruise with Silversea for 9 nights aboard Silver Moon, their newest ship, around the Greek Islands, Crete and Cyprus. We booked directly with the excellent help of Lawrence Taylor at Silversea with an offer, we could not ignore, of free BA, Club Europe, return flights and $1,000 onboard spend! This cruise was postponed a couple of times due to COVID restrictions so we were ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Lots of positives, but one big let down

Review for Silver Moon to Mediterranean

User Avatar
PG101
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

This was our first time with Silversea, and we booked late. This wouldn’t have been too much of a problem, but a day later SS was hit by the website system outage, and so we went into our holiday without a lot of key information. In fact, we went to the airport without anything except our online boarding pass for the flight! However, at the other end we were met as hoped for and the included ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

A Perfect Cruise

Review for Silver Moon to Greece

User Avatar
76mike
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Hi everyone. We sailed with Silversea in 2017 and were disappointed. This year, we had booked a cruise on another comparable cruise line, but that trip was cancelled due to COVID. Our travel agent suggested going to the Greek islands, since Greece has made a real effort to be open to tourists this summer. He said that Silversea had a brand new ship; The Silver Moon. We said let’s give it a try ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Wonderful new ship

Review for Silver Moon to Mediterranean

User Avatar
jcm2021
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

It was so nice to resume traveling! This was only the third voyage for Silver Moon, and they were sailing at 50% capacity per EU protocols. The ship is beautiful! The suites are almost 400 sq. ft and the furnishings are very comfortable, including an excellent bed.. The bathroom is very nice and includes a large shower and a separate good size tub. The walk-in closet also has a 6 drawer ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Owner's Suite Mediterranean

Review for Silver Shadow to Mediterranean

User Avatar
twinklles
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our fourth Silversea cruise in an Owner’s Suite. All four were on different ships: Silver Shadow, Silver Muse, Silver Spirit, Silver Whisper. This cruise was the Mediterranean at the end of October. This was Silver Shadow's last cruise before its refurbishment. So, it still had the u-shaped bar which I prefer (see pictures if you are unfamiliar). I hope they don't pull it out during ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Owner's Suite 1

Must do better!

Review for Silver Shadow to Mediterranean

User Avatar
MBP&amp;O2/O
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This cruise was chosen for a combination of itinerary and lifestyle. We wanted to sail Silversea again, and this itinerary ticked all the boxes. Here is a small review of that cruise, 3930 Piraeus round trip. Several factors are worthy of mention .... some good and some bad. BOARDING PROCEDURES Nothing but complements. Less than 15 minutes from exiting the taxi to relaxing in the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Really old fashioned

Review for Silver Shadow to Mediterranean

User Avatar
HeinzB.
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

It should be the first cruise and should be a great experience. On closer inspection, the ship was outmoded, worn and not up to date. Data transfer to iphone or laptop a sheer catastrophe. The bed width (we had twinbeds) only 80 cm - with a little swell you threatened to fall out. There should be a butler individually available to each cruise guest (which was mathematically completely impossible) ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Athens to Muscat on the Muse.

Review for Silver Muse to Trans-Ocean

User Avatar
brothersjj
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We were interested in visiting the ancient ruins in Athens, Petra, and Luxor. The Silversea pre and post cruise Hotels were were excellent. We enjoyed the Muse. There were things we really liked and a couple of things that need attention.We liked the room design. We did not like the black oily soot that came out of the smokestacks and covered the deck and furniture on the back outdoor seating. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Verandah Suite

First Time SilverSea

Review for Silver Muse to Trans-Ocean

User Avatar
elsinor
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

My husband loves Hawaii, however the hotel where we always stay was being renovated in 2018 so i took the opportunity to find a suitable cruise - the requirements were : warm weather, ocean (naturally - no river cruise), interesting area(s) and a "nice" ship (with a king-size bed - very important). We have done a few cruises and so far liked the QM2-Grill best (we enjoy ballroom dancing). ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Silver Suite 1

