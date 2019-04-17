Review for Silver Shadow to Asia

This is our 5th Silversea cruise and we are currently on the ship. Service and food are no where like it used to be. Obviously it’s purchase by Royal Caribbean last year has affected the elegance, food quality and top tier service we’ve experienced in the past. We are going to be on the hunt for more luxe cruise line! The service in La Terrazzo is SLOW and the food was cold and subpar to ...