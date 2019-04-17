First time on Silversea, having sailed on Crystal previously.
Loved it from start to finish. Extremely clean and pretty ship with fresh flowers simply everywhere.Excellent cruise Director and wonderful crew and cruisers.Entertainment good, food excellent, room service very good,excursions usually good.
Highlights:
The caviar--at any time and any where.
Gentlemen hosts --made the ...
I sailed with Silversea back 2019, just prior to COVID. I was unable to select the correct date or itinerary from your list, but it was October and I did back to back cruises, embarked in Rome and disembarked in Barcelona.
I found both the ship and the staff to be wonderful! One of the reasons for writing this review is to give a bit of context to some of the unfavourable reviews on here, ...
I love this ship. The extension and redesign made it a different ship. This turned into a cruise to nowhere because several ports denied entry to us because of the Coronavirus scare. SilverSea handled it beautifully, keeping everyone informed and at the first sign of trouble offering 100% refunds plus free return flights home and a 25% reduction for a future cruise. When we finally were ...
After cruising extensively on Oceania I thought I would try Silversea. Oceania discourages children so it came as a shock to discover there were nearly 60 children on the Silversea cruise (10% of the passengers). Instead of being a sophisticated adult experience, the cruise was more like a school outing. Kids running around everywhere and a cacophony of high pitch screaming from the forest of ...
Embarkation and disembarkation went smoothly. No lines to stand in, was great. On arrival we were met with a glass of champagne and and escorted to our room. Our butler Terrance was excellent, nothing was too much trouble for him. We had dinner in our room on a few occasions and the menu to chose from was very varied. Our room attendant Baby Vipin always kept our room spotless. I can not complain ...
This was our first with Silversea & was a recommendation from some dear friends who had cruised other comparable lines. We found an itinerary we liked and called Silversea directly. Our experience with our agent,Lazaro, was one of the most professional we had experienced. He was well informed and helped guide us through the process from beginning to end.
The cruise itself, Singapore to Hong ...
My partner and I, with friends, recently cruised on the Silver Spirit: we embarked in Singapore for a 14 day cruise to Hong Kong via Thailand and Viet Nam. It was a wonderful itinerary on one of our favorite ships.
After a terrific pre-cruise adventure to Cambodia to see the ancient temples and a quick one night stay in Singapore at the outrageous Marina Bay Sands Hotel, we joined the Silver ...
We took the Silverseas Muse because the Cruise Professionals recommended the ship and the company. We have been a loyal Crystal customer, but they didn’t offer a cruise around Japan. First off the Muse is a beautiful ship and the food is good. My problem is the staff and crew are incredibly poorly trained and clueless on customer service. They advertise butler service, but forget it, they won’t ...
This was our third trip on Silversea in an Owner's Suite. We did Alaska--Anchorage to Vancouver on this cruise.
Silver Muse was only about a year old. We found the decor to be comparable to Silversea standards, but modernized. We prefer the older, warmer decor, but recognize that Silversea must keep up with the times. Compare my pictures of Silver Muse with my pictures of Silver Shadow (we were ...
This is our 5th Silversea cruise and we are currently on the ship. Service and food are no where like it used to be. Obviously it’s purchase by Royal Caribbean last year has affected the elegance, food quality and top tier service we’ve experienced in the past. We are going to be on the hunt for more luxe cruise line!
The service in La Terrazzo is SLOW and the food was cold and subpar to ...