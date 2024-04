Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Orchestra

My husband and I, got to the ship on the 1st March 202 to be told go away for 2hrs. Umm we thought not a good start!. Before boarding no refreshmentsoffered which normally happens on MSC. Room was clean on arrival, and was cleaned daily. No attention to detail but that was fine, felt sorry for the young man as he never stopped. The ship was like a hop on hop off bus, so we had safety ...