Shanghai to Asia Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.4
Average
282 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 282 Shanghai to Asia Cruise Reviews

What an impressive ship!

Review for Wonder of the Seas to Asia

User Avatar
ballet618
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Our cruise was on the Western Mediterranean. It was filled to capacity and children were a bound. The speciality dining venues outdid themselves from other ships. We were recently on another line 3 weeks ago that had a reputation for fine dining. The Wonder of the Seas surpassed them tenfold. We never did the main dining room. Normally we never do on any cruise. The entertainment excelled ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2022

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

Staycation Cruise from Hong Kong

Review for Spectrum of the Seas to Asia

User Avatar
Jenica
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

The actual itinerary was a 3 night round trip from Hong Kong with no stops. We understand most of the passengers were Hong Kong residents with 90% of the passengers being Asian. Having completed all the prerequisite Covid19 requirements made the boarding quick and easy. This was probably helped by there being only 1100 passengers on board. Checked bag where at our room in less than 2 hours. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Junior Suite with Balcony

Silversea is just fabulous!

Review for Silver Spirit to Asia

User Avatar
SmokeyToo
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I sailed with Silversea back 2019, just prior to COVID. I was unable to select the correct date or itinerary from your list, but it was October and I did back to back cruises, embarked in Rome and disembarked in Barcelona. I found both the ship and the staff to be wonderful! One of the reasons for writing this review is to give a bit of context to some of the unfavourable reviews on here, ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2021

Messy cruise

Review for Spectrum of the Seas to Asia

User Avatar
tohtohtoh
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

I’ve been to many cruises and finally chose this cruise as it’s new and the itinerary attracts me. However, this cruise is really a huge mess! First the boarding at Shanghai, wow, i thought they had organised us in regions to wait to board, However, when we were led by a staff to board the cruise first, there was suddenly a large crowd who were waiting at the gate before us, thus we are not first ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Traveled with children

Great experience

Review for Spectrum of the Seas to Asia

User Avatar
maplesyrupmama
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

My husband and I took this cruise - our first without our kids who are now both in university. We chose this cruise because we have always wanted to visit Japan but the idea of travelling there on our own was a bit daunting. We have cruised several times before and thought this would be a good introduction to Japan. We booked this without knowing we'd need a visa for China and truthfully, it ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Junior Suite with Balcony

Disappointed

Review for Spectrum of the Seas to Asia

User Avatar
Helly133
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We were part of a group tour from Australia traveling from Shanghai China to Japan for one week, then back to Shanghai. The cruise was marketed as a Western Cruise. Approx 800 Aussies were on board with others from UK, USA etc but still mostly Chinese passengers. Having mostly sailed with RCI and having spent 30 nights previously on the Ovation of the Seas I was expecting the ship and cruise to ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Junior Suite with Balcony

Varied and Interesting Cruise Around Asia

Review for Westerdam to Asia

User Avatar
RG3138
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this 28 day cruise from Shanghai to Singapore because of the itinerary and we were not disappointed. We saw Shanghai, 5 ports in southern Japan, 2 ports in Taiwan, Manila in the Philippines, Hong Kong, 4 ports in Vietnam, 1 in Cambodia and 2 in Thailand before reaching Singapore. This is a great way to see Asia - from very modern cities, to 3rd world countries. We had 3 days in Shanghai ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

Happy crew refurbished ship

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Asia

User Avatar
Mark1248
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Took the opportunity to take this cruise because of the stops at China and Japan, it was great to get a taster of these countries. Ship has had a full refurbishment since we last cruised on the Millenium and it looks much better although some did not like the color choices we thought they were ok. Cabins are fitted out much better and have a little more room thanks to the shorter couch. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

14 night Asia Cruise from Shanghai

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Asia

User Avatar
kmsrld
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Traveled October 26-Nov 9 2019. Party of 7 (6 adults 1 child). Overall the cruise was great. Here is a breakdown: Pre-Cruise: Did a lot of planning. Booked 10 months in advance. Chinese Visas were needed for everyone despite the cruise ship saying differently. Live in NJ so went to Consulate in NY and got Visas done. One person was able to drop off Visa applications for everyone and they ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Family Ocean View with Balcony

Traveled with children

Lovely ship, great service, mediocre food, nice ports, 5 days is short

Review for Spectrum of the Seas to Asia

User Avatar
alistairg
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

I wrote a longer write up as a post to tell people about the Gold and Silver Class benefits on the ship. We stayed in a Grand Loft Suite on deck 15, we also had an Owner's Suite for some relative on the same deck. These were the best decorated rooms we have ever had on RCI, particularly the loft suite. The bathrooms were all lovely. As a new ship it was pretty much immaculate. The only thing I ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Grand Loft Suite with Balcony

