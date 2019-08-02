  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Seward Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
547 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 547 Seward Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews

Great for viewing scenery.

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
Mthorpe1
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

The cruise started in Seward. Stopped in Juneau. Skagway. Icy straight. Haines. Hoonah and Ketchikan ending in Vancouver. Amazing independently booked excursions. But. When I checked in. The bathroom toilet was full of poop. Room has not been cleaned. The room has smelled like sewer the entire trip. The food is pretty bad except the specialty restaurants have been great. It’s mostly very ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Fairbanks, Denali and 7 day Alaska Cruise

Review for Westerdam to Alaska

User Avatar
Seamore42
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

I selected this for the land tour as we had never been to inland Alaska. Was what I had hoped for. Weather excellent for land, but some rain on cruise. Included Excursions , especially Denali bus and train to Anchorage were spectacular. The road in Denali is fast falling away, so may not be available for too long. Saw moose, bears, caribou, sheep. Accommodations were as expected, lodges fine, ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Interior Stateroom

Awful food on a floating petri dish

Review for Westerdam to Alaska

User Avatar
31Express
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was our first cruise--and we chose it based largely on reviews here and on other sites which gave it high marks for food. We beg to differ. Among the low-lights: burned omelets, over-cooked fish, under-cooked pasta, laughably bad fried chicken and pathetic attempts at caesar salad. In fairness--the desserts on board were fabulous--but the only truly good meal we enjoyed came during an ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cruise for Non-Cruisers: 7 Night Alaskan Cruise on Silver Muse

Review for Silver Muse to Alaska

User Avatar
JMC_SanJose
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

My lifelong motto has been that I hate the idea of cruising. The hoards of people, the mass quantity of low quality food, the tiny rooms, and silly excursions. I’ve been on two short cruises to appease family before, and just didn’t like it. Well, when my other half suggested taking a luxury cruise through Alaska, I was not a fan of the idea. But, after watching a few videos, reading a few ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Classic Verandah Suite

Disappointed

Review for Silver Muse to Alaska

User Avatar
Malcolmbjones
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Chose cruise to see Alaska in luxury with excellent food. We had booked the train from Anchorage to Seward but it was only running to a few miles short of Seward so Silversea decided to transfer everyone by bus whereas we were told other cruise ships were collecting people by bus from the train. We were reimbursed by Silversea but it just seemed easier for Silversea to move everyone the same ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Grand Suite 1

Alaska Adventure

Review for Silver Muse to Alaska

User Avatar
ugogirl13
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

A group of 18 friends gathered for an Alaska interior trip followed by the 7 day southbound cruise. The interior part of the trip was an incredible opportunity to see animals up close in a carefully managed national park. As this is a cruise review, i will focus on the ship portion but highly recommend the pre-cruise adventure. Room: We were in veranda room 908, adjoining with 906. The room ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Verandah Suite

Nice Cruise

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Alaska

User Avatar
bullseye19
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this as we had never done a B.I. cruise. The weather was pretty good overall as we only used an umbrella once. The ship was good but the crew was great! We ate in Blu and wee very surprised at the quality of the food and the outstanding service. We have eaten in other Blu restaurants that were not nearly as good. The cabins are dreadfully small but they are functional. The overall ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Aqua Class

Great Cruise & Nice Ship

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Alaska

User Avatar
VincesDeeDee
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I am very late giving this ship/cruise a review. I’m planning another cruise and remember now how important these reviews are when deciding what ship/cruise to take. This was my first Celebrity cruise. I’ve been on all the others except for HAL. We expected Celebrity to be a bit more upscale than Princess, NCL, and RC. It was about the same, but that was okay. The crowd was a little ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View 6

Not as bad as the first, but still below our expecations

Review for Westerdam to Alaska

User Avatar
Lovecabo2002
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

I've written another review of our experience on the Volendam from Vancouver to Skagway Alaska. After that cruise we went on a nine-day land tour of the Yukon and Alaska, and at its completion we boarded the Westerdam for the trip back to Vancouver. To be fair, this seven-day cruise was better overall than three days on the Volendam. Our waiter in the main dining room was great, as was our room ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

Wow, a great Cruise; meeting bucket list expectations

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
matthewthamm
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

My wife started her cancer treatments on 1 August 2018. I told her that she would be done with her treatments and well enough by next year. I booked the trip with a the 2 Aug 2019 sailing (we left the house on 1 Aug 2019). We made it!! We flew into Anchorage with a connection through Atlanta, and straight on to ACH.The flight from from ATL made for a looooong day (7 hours to Anchorage). The ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Styles from Seward Reviews
Seward Romantic Cruises Cruise Reviews
Seward Romantic Cruises Cruise Reviews
Seward Expedition Cruises Cruise Reviews
Seward Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews
Seward Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews
Seward Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.