Royal Caribbean Seward Cruise Reviews

View from Viking crown lounge/ Hige Notes deck 14
Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
165 reviews

1-10 of 165 Royal Caribbean Seward Cruise Reviews

Great for viewing scenery.

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
Mthorpe1
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

The cruise started in Seward. Stopped in Juneau. Skagway. Icy straight. Haines. Hoonah and Ketchikan ending in Vancouver. Amazing independently booked excursions. But. When I checked in. The bathroom toilet was full of poop. Room has not been cleaned. The room has smelled like sewer the entire trip. The food is pretty bad except the specialty restaurants have been great. It’s mostly very ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Wow, a great Cruise; meeting bucket list expectations

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
matthewthamm
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

My wife started her cancer treatments on 1 August 2018. I told her that she would be done with her treatments and well enough by next year. I booked the trip with a the 2 Aug 2019 sailing (we left the house on 1 Aug 2019). We made it!! We flew into Anchorage with a connection through Atlanta, and straight on to ACH.The flight from from ATL made for a looooong day (7 hours to Anchorage). The ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Great Itinerary - Food and Entertainment just ok

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
itsme_jj
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

I cruised this ship for the itinerary and also wanted to try Royal Caribbean for a change. I have been on a short RCCL cruise on a newer ship, and I knew this was an older smaller ship. The ship itself while worn, was very nice with alot of beautiful windows making it perfect for Alaska. The room attendant was amazing, the general service of the bar staff was great. The LIDO/Windjammer was ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Loved Alaska, but not Royal Caribbean

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
ricalsamb
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Cheap, cheap, cheap! If you want even bottled water, pay up! You can buy different drink packages ranging from about $12-$70/day per person. If you don't, you can have water, tea, lemonade, or coffee. When disembarking on land excursions, there was a cruise employee offering bottles of water......but only if you paid extra for that package. When we were viewing Hubbard Glacier from the stern of ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Forget Royal Caribbean Cruise line

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
lmayers
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We went with our daughter and her family on this Alaska cruise. Alaska was wonderful, Royal Caribbean was terrible. We have traveled on many cruises, but this was our first Royal Caribbean cruise (and Last). Royal Caribbean does their remodeling during their active cruise trips. Shocking! The carpet in our hall was torn out and replaced with new carpet. The carpet and the glue smell was so toxic ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Traveled with children

Very good with a few mis-steps

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
Uncle Al95670
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Pros: Almost everything Cons: (listed below...) luggage handling, and a couple of technical issues. We were EXTREMELY happy with our recent Alaska cruise on Radiance of the seas. We did the 3 day Denali land tour before the cruise, which was absolutely amazing with the scenery. The hotels picked for us were amazing and very comfortable. Our tour guide was very friendly, ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Pros and cons

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
Karenlz
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We did the 7 day Land tour before our cruise. With the exception of Denali Village which we found our room not cleaned they moved us to a new room only to open door and find it already occupied. Rooms small had no hot water just a bad experience! Our tour guide Kacie was amazing and tried to resolve everything! She took time and care with each of us and made sure we had the best time! On ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

Spectacular Trip!

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
Anniesuzannie
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We were celebrating our 30th wedding anniversary. Everything about this trip was perfect!! We brought our 3 grown children. We had 3 days in Anchorage. We stayed at an airbnb, which was great. We did get 2 rental cars outside of the airport to save $$$. We hiked Flattop Mountain and Winner Creek Trail. We even made it to the State Fair! We took the Alaskan Railroad to Seward. We upgraded ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Traveled with children

Great Alaskan Cruise

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
SnowBird Cruzer
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

My wife and I began preparing for this cruise 5 years ago when we took our first Alaskan cruise for our 30th anniversary. We had so much fun, and it was so amazing, that we decided we'd do another for our 35th. And this time we'd do our own pre-cruise tour before sailing southbound. I would have preferred to sail earlier in the year this time, but as it turned out it was the same timeframe as ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Alaska, breathtaking land and sea

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
2Long2NxtCrz
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

The bottom line is that we loved Alaska, loved our cruisetour, and loved the Radiance. It was a fabulous vacation! Because I was dealing with a first time cruiser and two elderly people, I wanted everything to be as easy as possible so we chose to do a pre-cruise tour with Royal Caribbean (the 1B Wildlife Express). And I'm not gonna lie, it was a great choice! Everything ran smoothly, we had ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Other Cruise Line Cruise Reviews from Seward
Seabourn Cruise Line Seward Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Cruises Seward Cruise Reviews
Windstar Cruises Seward Cruise Reviews
Azamara Seward Cruise Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line Seward Cruise Reviews
