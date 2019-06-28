After two years of no sailing, we book the B2B Alaska cruise to kick start our cruising experience again. Alaska, what beautiful scenery, this was our fourth B2B for Alaska, it is a little earlier in the season then the previous cruises, but this was perfect as there were snow covered mountain tops which provided a completely different photo opportunity and visual experience.
Embarkation and ...
We chose this as we had never done a B.I. cruise. The weather was pretty good overall as we only used an umbrella once. The ship was good but the crew was great!
We ate in Blu and wee very surprised at the quality of the food and the outstanding service. We have eaten in other Blu restaurants that were not nearly as good.
The cabins are dreadfully small but they are functional. The overall ...
I am very late giving this ship/cruise a review. I’m planning another cruise and remember now how important these reviews are when deciding what ship/cruise to take.
This was my first Celebrity cruise. I’ve been on all the others except for HAL. We expected Celebrity to be a bit more upscale than Princess, NCL, and RC. It was about the same, but that was okay. The crowd was a little ...
I chose this cruise because it fit our schedule. It was a 'last minute' decision to replace a postponed Japan trip. Neither my husband nor I have been to Alaska and this was also our very first cruise. My husband and I don't have kids and are looking for a quiet environment with the best food. Celebrity was the cruise line that I found (based on research) to best fit these categories that also had ...
This ship was just refinished and it appeared brand new with lovely decor and finishing. Our balcony room was just big enough and service there was terrific. Only complaint was a toilet seat that slammed. And we heard neighbors slam too.
Food on ship was somewhat disappointing as Celebrity reputation was much better. Specialty restaurants were excellent but main dining room and buffet ...
Our ship came by recommendation from our travel planner. The first day on the cruise we experienced a problem in the main dinning (Metropolitan) with seating our family. This was an issue throughout the cruise and while it was taken to upper management nothing changed. The food in the main dining was pre-prepared, cold, and bland(but we are used to more spice). There was a general air that ...
This ship is not too big not too small. Easy to navigate with plenty of elevators. The Crew is friendly and attentive. Food in all restaurants was great. Lobster night had full size tails all you can eat. Prime rib on two nights and it was very good. The buffet breakfast and lunch were large and plenty of good choices. Several Indian and Asian dishes as there were many guest from those ...
I choose this cruise line in part because it touted a great children's program. I thought I had investigated the details but when I got there the cost or the Kids at Sea was $6 extra an hour which was not at all advertised in the Celebrity materials. The person at the sign in desk said, among other things, "We have computer games, Minecraft and Fortnight." Of course my 10 year old was all ...
I have been sailing for over 25 years and regularly with Celebrity. We went to Alaska with Celebrity as I always had a good time and excellent value. This time, there were a few differences related to some 'changes'. There are now some exclusive areas on the ship. For example, unless you have a suite, you cannot access the front of the sun deck (the reintroduction of classes on a ship was quite a ...
Bucket list to see Alaska and it’s beauty. The land portion was most enjoyable. We took the Wilderness Express from Fairbanks to Denali to Anchorage. The train allowed you to see
aAlaska not many people get to see. We were lucky to see Denali from the north and south side of the mountain. It was very warm and two of the hotels did not have A/C just fans.
The ship was very clean and ...