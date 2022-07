Review for La Belle de Cadix to Europe - River Cruise

]As a female solo traveller, I especially appreciated CroisiEurope's summer special waiving single supplements. I am non-EU national, and very much enjoyed the international clientele . My flight arrived later than the prescribed boarding time, the crew had my cabin ready, and held dinner. Both land side New York office and the onboard crew were very welcoming, and most attention to detail. ...