Panama Canal & Central America Serenade of the Seas Panama Canal & Central America Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
1606 reviews
12 Awards
Our Alaskan Cruise - Serenade of the Seas
View of the cabin balcony 9654
Dinner Menu
Upper deck quiet area; book a meeting here
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
11 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Enjoying new cruise ports
"We sailed January 20th on a 10 day southern Caribbean cruise with stops in Costa Rico,Colon.Panama,Cartagena, Aruba, Curacao but missed Costa Rico due to medical emergency.This was one of my most enjoyable trips..."Read More
Beaches05 avatar

Beaches05

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

1-10 of 11 Panama Canal & Central America Serenade of the Seas Panama Canal & Central America Cruise Reviews

If I owned a Cruise Line, or, Bring lots of books and games

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
oceanradio
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

I've never been involved in cruise ship work nor management, but I have some experience in entertainment and hospitality, and a lot of ship operations experience. Based upon those and other experiences I think I know things that some people whose occupation is managing cruise ships don't realize. The income and lives of many people depend upon the continuity of cruise ship operations. If I ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Enjoying new cruise ports

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Beaches05
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We sailed January 20th on a 10 day southern Caribbean cruise with stops in Costa Rico,Colon.Panama,Cartagena, Aruba, Curacao but missed Costa Rico due to medical emergency.This was one of my most enjoyable trips getting to experience the Panama Canal locks, carriage ride through old Cartagena, quiet shopping day plus lunch at Lucy’s in Aruba then relaxing day in Curacao. We stayed in a balcony ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

OUTSTANDING PANAMA CANAL CRUISE

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Bulacan Group USA
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Our Panama Canal cruise is the most outstanding cruise we've taken so far - we've been to Alaska, Caribbean, Mexican Rivera (a lot). This cruise vacation, as described by RCCL, is filled with boatloads of activities, wonderful adventures and unforgettable experiences. This is so true! We started in San Diego and our ports are Cabo San Lucas, Acapulco, Huatulco, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Panama Canal, ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2009

Excellent Cruise despite a flu-influenced altered itinerary

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
NCBill
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We booked this cruise fairly late.. six weeks prior to sailing, and got an excellent rate on an outside cabin (no balcony). We flew to SanJuan the night before (4/17) and stayed one night at the Sheraton OSJ using 11,000 Sheraton points for a free oceanside suite.  Took a flat-rate cab to the RCI pier at noon, and despite recommended boarding at 5PM we were able to get right on board to start our ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2009

Cabin Type: Large Ocean View Stateroom

Why I wont sail RC again

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
curlycruiser
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

I am a 27 year old single female traveling with my best friend, her mother and grandmother. Other then myself the other 3 are all Diamond status. I have been on 3 Carnival cruises before. (2 Caribbean and Alaska) I started this cruise just testing the waters with Royal Caribbean. I knew from posts here and listening to my friend talk about her past cruises that this was going to be an older, ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2008

Lessons to be learnt

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
GeordieIan
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We'd booked the cruise online through the company web site and everything went smoothly and all questions were answered promptly. We arranged flights going to LAX a week earlier than the cruise start and we were still given a free night at the Westin Hotel in L.A. so that we could be picked up and taken to the ship rather than having to make our own way there. Check in at the hotel was fine and we ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2008

Panama Canal Westbound

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
polodad
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Just got off of RCL Serenade of the Seas yesterday after a 14 night westbound Panama Canal repositioning cruise from San Juan to our home port of San Francisco. By way of background we're a dual professional working couple in our 50's with grown kids and have 8 previous cruises. we reside in the SF Bay area. We booked this cruise while on another RCL So. Carib cruise a year ago. This was a ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2008

Serenade of the Seas - Central America/Panama Canal

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
fla-red
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was our 6th cruise with RCCL and our first 14 day. We had to make the decision of the Panama Canal or the Mediterranean. Since my husband is a civil engineer, the Panama Canal won out. We flew into San Diego the day before the cruise and stayed at the Holiday Inn Harbor side. Great location across from the port and got to see the ship arrive the next morning from our balcony. We had read ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2007

Cabin Type: Superior Ocean View Stateroom with Balcony

Serenade of the Seas - Central America/Panama Canal

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
RumRunner01
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

This was one of the most amazing trips I have ever taken. I think that everyone should experience the wonder that is the Panama Canal. This cruise started in San Juan, Puerto Rico and embarkation was very easy and smooth. I was traveling with a friend and we got to the pier about 1:30 and was able to walk right on the ship and go straight to our cabin to put down carry on bags and then have lunch. ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2007

Serenade of the Seas - Central America/Panama Canal

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Youngjude
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

A great cruise enjoyed by my husband and I.......we flew from New Zealand to do this cruise, so made our own air and pre cruise accommodation arrangements. We arrived at the port around 12 noon and had no trouble checking in...in fact we were almost the first people on board. Our stateroom was ready and we were really pleased with the position of the stateroom. Our cabin steward Theresa was just ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2006

Find a Serenade of the Seas Cruise from $165

