We choose this cruise because it was cruising the Seychelles. Supposed to be great diving. Unfortunately the cruise did not provide dive excursions.
1. Embarkation in Zanzibar was terrible: an hour late in setting up; ignored us for 30+ minutes standing with our luggage; rejected our PCR test that was listed as required; mandated an antigen test stating it was required by Seychelles’s, which I ...
The food was very poor couldn’t even get a decent muffin - I lost weight. This is my 15th cruise so I know what things should be. Sea Days hardly anything to do, not like other Cruises.
Our first time with Oceania we met a couple who have sailed with them 4 times and they wanted an upgrade they had to pay $500.00 for it when the ship was only 3/4 full no loyalty perks for them can you believe ...
Friends had spoken well of cruises they took on Oceania (before the pandemic). Our originally scheduled cruise with Oceania was cancelled due to Covid, but we cancelled before the cruise line did, so we could only get "future credit" rather than a refund, which we would have preferred. We used the credit to book a cruise on Nautica to Spain, the Canary Islands, and Portugal. We enjoyed the ports ...
This cruise started as a river cruise but it was canceled twice so we opted for an ocean cruise. We heard viking was a notch above the rest which turned out not to be true. The cruise started out of San Juan we paid to transfers to and from the airport and were expecting an agent to meet us at the airport, nobody was there and not we are outside the security zone of the airport had to walk around ...
We chose the Windstar Windsurf itinerary to celebrate my husband’s 55th Birthday and we are so glad we did!!
It was a very nice change to sail on such a small ship as we enjoyed the beautiful views of the gorgeous islands and beautiful yachts surrounding us. The cruise staff were truly amazing people that went out of their way to make our cruise a memorable experience. From the food to the ...
During a recent cruise on the Silver explorer of the Chilean fjords, a fellow guest was transferred to the local medical centre in the beautiful village of Tortel. As the local authorities were concerned that the guest was possibly infected with COVID19, all guests who were ashore were directed to return to the ship immediately. The ship was shortly thereafter granted permission to continue the ...
We have just finished our "Capetown to Singapore" part of the Sojourn World Cruise.
My wife and I used to be died-in-the-wool Seabourn fans and have Diamond (250+ days) status. We loved the experience. That all fell apart on a cruise in 2016 when they were introducing Thomas Keller (but before they had the separate TK Grill). The quality and variety of food dropped so bad that we ...
I thought it was going to be a luxury cruise, but it was the worst cruise experience I've had in about 30 cruises. We got off the ship before the schedule disembarkation date because it was so bad.The ship was feces, urine and mold infested. Gastrointestinal infections were widespread. The ship was classified code red, meaning it was so unclean and unhealthy the government had to step in and ...
We choose this itinerary because it sailed to Asia where we've never been. The timing (end of January, 2020 to February 2020) was perfect. We'd never been on Cunard even though we've cruised many times. We chose this line as we'd heard wonderful things about it. We were pleased with the ship, her amenities, the service and entertainment. We had an auspicious start in Dubai with easy embarkation. ...
I love the QM2 - it really is unique amongst all the ships I've sailed on. What I particularly like is the fact that it never feels crowded, and the passengers tend to be a mix of nationalities.
After my experiences with 4009 (see below) I was moved to 6026
This cabin has a porthole and is towards the very front of the ship. I thought it was perfect. There can be some noise issues with the ...