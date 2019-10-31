  • Write a Review
Trans-Ocean Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews

Poorly organised throughout

Review for Arcadia to Trans-Ocean

User Avatar
robyn1234
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Thigs went wrong right from the beginning when we arrived after flying overnight and our transferred, which was included in the cost of the cruise, failed to turn up and we had to make our own way to the ship. We then spent three hours waiting to check-in, which was unacceptable. Once on board we found lifts out of order and several toilets and sinks in the public areas also out of order, and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2023

Cabin Type: Large Inside Stateroom with Shower

No longer a luxury cruiseline

Review for Silver Spirit to Trans-Ocean

User Avatar
Gema
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Have traveled with Silversea on over 20 cruises now, on most of the ships. The last time we traveled this ship was Christmas 2018. Only 4 stops, so most were sea days, however lack of any 'activites' most days and only 1 day where we were provided with an 'extra' food offering on pool meant our group were rather bored. La Terezza has stopped providing a 'restaurant' drink to start the meal and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Mixed

Review for Silver Moon to Trans-Ocean

User Avatar
JRHYTHE
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I last travelled with Silversea on the Whisper in late 2018. We have since had a number of bookings cancelled because of Covid. The itinerary for this cruise was changed at short notice because of the volcanic eruption on La Palma. One port of call was Arricefe on Lanzarote and for some reason we were bussed to a beach some miles from the port. This consisted of cheap souvenir shops ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Far Too Many Weaknesses

Review for Azamara Quest to Trans-Ocean

User Avatar
hibees43
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We went from Mumbai to Cape Town - 24 nights with 11 sea-days. I will start wit the good bit by saying that the staff were without exception excellent and as good as any ship that i have sailed on. The rest of my comments are critical - Management was another matter! We did not get off to a good start! We were supposed to spend two days in Mombasa, Kenya which was a prime reason for us ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Club Oceanview Stateroom

Experienced Cruiser

Review for Jewel of the Seas to Trans-Ocean

User Avatar
rmc88779
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Embarkation - for us was very smooth as our private transfer from the Empire Palace Hotel in Rome was booked for 12 midday meaning we arrived after the boarding rush and were dropped off right beside the ship. The port is very large and we on our drive through we saw many passengers who were dropped off at the Port entrance toting luggage for at least 1km to board the ship. The trip to the Port at ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Trying Celeb solo for the second time, last chance for the X

Review for Celebrity Constellation to Trans-Ocean

User Avatar
UKWLDCruise
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I had a pretty poor X experience a few years ago on the Eclipse, the captain having to write to each cabin to apologise type of experience. I wanted though to travel the Suez Canal though and so it seemed a good time to give the X another try. it started badly though when their greeters in Rome said I wasn't on their list and went on from there. The room had used toothpicks and peoples pills in ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Balcony 2A

Repositioning cruise from Singapore to Sydney

Review for Voyager of the Seas to Trans-Ocean

User Avatar
GrumpyGrandpa
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We spent a wonderful week in Singapore before boarding for the Cruise to Australia so we were looking forward to the cruise home. Voyager was the first ship we ever sailed on with Royal Caribbean several years ago and we were anticipating a great cruise similar to our previous experience. Boarding in Singapore was a nightmare. Very slow, hot and some not very accommodating port staff, in fact, ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Too many people sick with sore throat and coughing flu like symptoms.

Review for Sapphire Princess to Trans-Ocean

User Avatar
888914
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I took this cruise for The Suez Canal and the Arabia countries for their culture and religion and also a time for a good memorable vacation for me and which I’ve got from this cruise. I liked the entertainments in the theater also the lectures on destinations by Debbie. I still have more on my bucket list to go through yet. I was hoping on this cruise could’ve helped me make a quick decision ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Big Disappointment

Review for MSC Divina to Trans-Ocean

User Avatar
JLenard
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

In 2015, I had traveled on the MSC Divina to the Caribbean. It was a good trip on a ship that needed some upgrades but not unacceptable. In 2019, I again traveled on the Divina – repositioning cruise Milan to Miami. I was so disappointed in the condition of the ship, the food, the entertainment, the coldness of the officers and the rudeness of European fellow passengers. There were ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Good service, bad food, too many missed ports.

Review for Sapphire Princess to Trans-Ocean

User Avatar
MGBark
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We choose this cruise as a family vacation that would take us half way around the world, Southampton to Singapore, in 37 days. We had some good times and some not so good times, and met many new friends, but I can not recommend the Sapphire. The service is good, but the food is not good. You can always find something to eat, but as a rule, the overcooked meats buried in tasteless brown sauce, ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Oceanview

