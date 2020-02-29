  • Newsletter
South America Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
1438 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 1,438 South America Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews

Ship good, a little short on crew, 3rd world excursions somewhat of a trial

Review for Oosterdam to South America

User Avatar
LDCKentucky
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I wanted to go thru the Panama Panel, and see Macho Picchu, which this cruise covered nicely. Missed the political upheaval in Peru by about 2 wks, so lucky there. Traveling to 3rd world countries, Ecuador and Peru, is always a worry, so we had purchased a Medjet membership for the voyage, plus the optional extraction for political upheaval. Fortunately we didn't have to use, but ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2022

Cabin Type: Signature Superior Verandah Suite

Terrible Experience

Review for MSC Preziosa to South America

User Avatar
Luciana77
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

MSC Cruzeiros Brasil Last March 28th, me and my husband embarked in a so-called mini cruise of 3 nights out of Santos, Brasil. Our cabin was located in Deck 13. Due to Covid issues, we were granted a USD 100 onboard credit. Together with the cruise, we paid for a beverage package. We were expecting an outstanding cruise but out overall experience was very much disappointing. During ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Premium Suite Aurea (sealed window)

Beautiful ship, spectacular Panama Canal; Covid is hurting cruising

Review for Silver Moon to South America

User Avatar
Catlover54
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

DH and I are experienced misc. luxury cruisers (though we have also tried Oceania, Celebrity, and Holland America), with no loyalty to any particular line. This 16-day Central America/Panama Canal cruise (originally planned to end in Peru, but changed a couple weeks before sailing due to Covid) was our first Moon cruise, though we had cruised with Silversea before on the older ships. We started ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

A challenging 67 day cruise for me and the crew

Review for Silver Moon to South America

User Avatar
faucet
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Grand Voyage experience, crew moral and hotel operations significantly improved under HD Marius’s direction compared to his predecessor who lacked experience. Pre cruise hotel stay at the Conrad were excellent. Transfer and embarkation were both time consuming and chaotic. It was hazardous from a Covid viewpoint due to lack of social distancing. The Silver Moon is a nicely designed ship with ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Southernmost Seafarer

Review for Marina to South America

User Avatar
Ninee97
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

After two years of landlocked, it was wonderful to be back on the water We did have a few glitches with paperwork at the Santiago airport, COVID related. A few mandatory ANTIGEN Tests throughout the sail, masks and common sense kept everyone healthy As always, the staff were on their game with holiday decorations and smiles everywhere. At about 25% capacity, we had several fabulous ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Concierge Level

Traveled with disabled person

Miami to South America 12-1-21 to 1-9-22

Review for Marina to South America

User Avatar
xquizitluddite
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We are very impressed with the care and concern Oceania shows its passengers regarding health regulations. No one on the ship contracted Covid-19. Five certified testers from Eurofins traveled with the ship and tested guests and crew at every port. The service by cabin stewards and waitstaff is always incomparable. The ports are generally interesting. The line maintains a library, which has ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Concierge Level

11 fun days from FLL

Review for Koningsdam to South America

User Avatar
grandpacobra
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

daughter and son in law gave us the cruise as a gift food was excellent weather was great southern caribbean was fun as we had not been there in a while the ship was immaculately clean music was good and the tours were well timed, no waiting saw the mount Gay rum factory and tasted all the rums spoke a little French on a couple of the islands went to Mass on one on Sunday ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

COVID-19 ABOARD

Review for Silver Shadow to South America

User Avatar
Ozzibroad
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

I have been on this ship before and enjoyed it. The cabins spacious, the food excellent, entertainment not the best, but OK and the staff so courteous and helpful. On the 2nd port this time we were put into lockdown in our cabins while a patient results were awaited and unfortunately he was positive for Covid-19 15 March 2020 End of cruise holiday. Food is excellent ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Vista Suite

A BIG THANK-YOU TO HOLLAND AMERICA

Review for Zaandam to South America

User Avatar
holiday hopes
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We were on the ill-fated cruise which we boarded in Buenos Aires on March 7th, before the Coronavirus pandemic really began, but because we knew of its existence, extra care was taken to ensure our safety. Unfortunately, unknown to us all the coronavirus was aboard and spreading amongst us. When the cruise was terminated on March 15th, every effort was made to get us home safely. Our Captain: Ane ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

NCL Cost Cutting At All Time High

Review for Norwegian Star to South America

User Avatar
wvacations
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Our last NCL cruise has shown how they are cutting so much that there is just not much value left in cruising with NCL. The beverage package that most all passengers get for "Free" is not worth the price, we had to pay $605 in service charges for the free package). They have 48 wines by the glass on the wine menu (bottles not allowed with the package) and 38 of them are over the limit for the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Family Penthouse with Large Balcony

