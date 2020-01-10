I chose this for the country (Norway) plus the adventurous aspect of the excursions. I read that this year is the ship’s last year of sailing and it was the last time to experience a different type of cruise. The ship is stylish and whilst old still offers a comfortable, low key holiday.
The staff were second to none, especially as they were dealing with the ever-changing unprecedented ...
We chose this cruise as it is a ferry and not overally "touristy" as an anniversary and birthday present for us. This was such an experience. The staff are amazing the scenery is fantastic.
Normally we never repeat a holiday BUT this is an exception. We had a partial view cabin which was very comfy as we thought we may spend some time there on the days we had nothing planned, however there ...
We chose this cruise in hopes of seeing the elusive Northern Lights. We were so lucky as we saw them on four or five different nights. Our best views were from the ship after leaving Narvik.
We cruised from Bergen to Tilbury on the Viking Star February 15 through February 27th. We have been on over 50 cruises but this was our first on Viking. We were surprised with the uncrowded open spaces. ...
We sailed on this very ship nearly five years ago, a June eleven-day coastal trip. Stunning scenery, excursions superb and life on board very comfortable and friendly. Had to repeat the experience. We’re currently eight days into our winter trip, the standard just as high, the food and comfort admirable. So what if you have to make your own entertainment onboard? Those here have accepted this, ...
My husband and I have always wanted to see Norway. We both have Norwegian DNA. It is also a place that neither one of us has been before. The ship and our cabin were immaculate. Our cabin stewards anticipated our every need. All of the Viking employees were wonderful. We enjoyed the port talks and all the lectures they offered. Our favorite excursion was the husky dog sleds. We also got to ...
We picked this trip to see the Northern Lights and Norway in winter, to remind me of growing up in the snow! The crew - ALL OF THEM - are amazing, unfailing nice, and make this cruise a really wonderful time. They read and respond to your comments on a daily basis so if you need something they really do take it into account. Seriously, cannot day enough good things about all the crew. Even the ...
We chose this cruise because we love Norway, and wanted to visit in winter to try to see the northern lights. Viking offered this cruise beginning with two days in Bergen, giving us time to both recover from jet lag and enjoy shopping in Bergen, We also paid Viking to arrange our air travel, so as to insure a seamless arrival in the event of any disruption.
Well, one of the flights ultimately ...
We wanted to see a part of the world that is not easily accessible and also beautiful. The few days at sea allowed us a very good opportunity to explore and enjoy the various amenities provided on the ship. All the crew were tremendously friendly and helpful. I particularly enjoyed visiting the spa with the large heated jacuzzi, steam, sauna and snow grotto. The fitness center offered all the ...
Seeing the Northern Lights was on our bucket list. This was the first cruise we noticed that offered that opportunity. We have sailed Viking before so we were aware of the restaurants, food, etc. so we snapped at the chance and signed up. Obviously, sailing the north Atlantic in JANUARY is probably not the smartest thing to do if you get sea sick easily, and there are no guarantees that the ...
(Sorry in advance for the long review.)
My wife & I had not been on any significant cruises in the past decade because the trend to larger ships goes against most of what I want in a cruise. Things that are important to me are: lack of crowds, not feeling like each activity or announcement was a grab for more money, food properly prepared (does not need to be uber-high end, but it shouldn't ...