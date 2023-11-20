After a wonderful experience with Uniworld’s Burgundy and Provence cruise five years ago I was terribly disappointed in their performance this time around with the Classic Christmas Markets cruise. While I understand that inclement weather conditions are outside anyone’s control, Uniworld did a very poor job of contingency planning. We were provided information as to the status of our itinerary ...
I went on this cruise as part of a travel group of 20. There were some hiccups at the outset due to high water levels on the Rhine. Avalon did an amazing job to make sure their guests were well cared for and accommodated and still provided all the tours. The local guides provided were top notch and the food provided by Avalon delicious and plentiful. The staff worked incredibly hard and ...
Review
What a marvelous river cruise! Let me just begin and end with that statement! I traveled with my sister and we experienced the Danube Christmas markets cruise in December of this year. The ship certainly delivered in all areas.
Cabin – we had a French balcony cabin for this winter cruise. The room was on the second (main) floor and the picture window with a sliding glass door and ...
This was a Specialty Cruise- Festive Christmas Markets, which are a very important part of the European holiday tradition. This was our first time on Avalon and experiencing the markets. We arrived an extra day early in Amsterdam to be able to see the Van Gogh and Anne Frank Museums. This and the Zans Schans excursion and the 9 streets area, as well as the Winter Festival of Lights Cruise, were so ...
We booked this pre- Christmas cruise to Portugal and Spain because it was as cheap as a B&B and we were missing the sunshine. From our previous experience with P&O, we had low expectations but the Ventura is a nice mid-sized ship and we had a good time. The crew were good and the entertainment was acceptable but it was evident that P&O had "cut everything to the bone". In particular, the food was ...
Beware of the spa! 2 treatments booked and paid for before joining the ship. During one treatment, the assistant said one aspect had been booked but I could have all 3 if I wished. No additional price was mentioned. Before leaving they apologised and said they'd made an error by adding the whole cost to my onboard account when I'd prepaid, and they'd need to reset my account, and needed a ...
I was shocked when many of the people cruising were coughing and staying in their staterooms, the staff of the ship did nothing to investigate or limit the transmission of COVID to other passengers. My wife and I tried to stay distanced from those who were symptomatic. But when I became ill on day 8 and tested positive for COVID, I asked what the company policy was for COVID. I was told by the ...
Having lived in Germany for three years several years ago, we loved the Christmas season and markets. Our first Viking cruise was from Nuremberg to Budapest in 2019 - pre-COVID. We were so impressed that we decided to take another trip. The Christmas market trip was a "whim" trip so that we could visit and re-visit the Christmas markets. This time, we traveled from Budapest to Regensburg and ...
We are well seasoned travellers, just returned (December 2023) from a 15-day Christmas Market river cruise aboard the Scenic Jasper. By way of an overview, if you would like a pampered, truly all-inclusive vacation-where you honestly feel valued then stop reading this review and book your Scenic experience now. Scenic set the service, value and experiential bar that competitors strive towards. ...
Second time sailing with Amawaterways, and of course it was a delight. The cruise manager made it really special as well as the hotel manager, his staff and the captain and crew. I wish I can name each one of them and thank them individually. Had been in over 15 cruises, but Ama does it differently. Great itinerary, great excursion options, super meals and attention to detail. By the ...