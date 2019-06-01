Hi everyone. We sailed with Silversea in 2017 and were disappointed. This year, we had booked a cruise on another comparable cruise line, but that trip was cancelled due to COVID. Our travel agent suggested going to the Greek islands, since Greece has made a real effort to be open to tourists this summer. He said that Silversea had a brand new ship; The Silver Moon. We said let’s give it a try ...
This ship was Recommended by our sister in law who had previously sailed on the Spirit.
We found the cruise to be extremely well organized from start to finish. We were kept very well informed of any and all changes that were made due to weather.
Embarkation and disembarkation went extremely well. Couldn't ask for better.
We found the staff to be extremely courteous, polite, friendly, and ...
This is our fourth, and now last, Windstar cruise. The ship, the Windstar, is run down and tacky. The food was awful. The equipment in the “gym” creeky and poorly maintained. Lastly the shore excursions were often boardering on worthless. Internet? $245 a week for minimal and often nonexistent service. And all this for a premium price. Windstar needs to up its game considerably if it want ...
7 nite Athens Greece, round trip, 9/19
Cruise was fine, not unpleasant. Friendly crew, outstanding food and service related to food. Cabin comfortable but really missed having a private veranda (and just for the record, had one of us been quarantined here, as we observed happening to someone we had met, the same size and layout would have made for a miserable experience). Simple ...
Choose this cruise to experience Greece and its food, drink and culture. The good is that Princess did an awesome job on embarkment (no wait) and disembarkment. Excursion organization and cleanliness, and great staff. It couldn’t have been any better.
I rated 4 stars because I wouldn’t take this cruise again. It was boring. Entertainment was for older people ( we were a party of 8 in our late ...
Warning and apologies in advance for how ridiculously long this is going to be! Feel free to pass on by. :)
My husband and I met our 23-year-old daughter in Venice (she lives in Germany) to embark on the NCL Star 7-day Greek Isles cruise August 18-25, 2019. Planned stops were Kotor (Montenegro), Corfu, Santorini, Mykonos, and Argostoli (all Greece), and Dubrovnik (Croatia). At check-in we found ...
After planning for over 1 year I finally got to go on a Windstar cruise.
I was expecting a lot and, for the most part it, met all expectations.
Prior to going on the cruise my initial cruise was cancelled as the ship was chartered.
They gave us a $500/pp credit and paid to change our airfare.
I loved the small size of the ship.
The cabin was small but functional. The bathroom had ...
We chose this cruse for a birthday celebration and we were already in Greece. We were looking forward to sailing under sail, even if briefly. They play loud music to accompany the raising of the sails, then take them down straight away. No lift on this older boat and a lot of stairs to get to dining room, etc. Our room steward was excellent. Food was very good and BBQ on deck lovely. ...
My husband and I, and 2 other couples, chose this ship because we wanted a small ship. It was perfect in size...getting on and off ship was easy and quick. We were in cabin 240 which is at the very end of the hall. It proved to be a great room in the sense that there wasn't much foot traffic outside our door. The cabin had more than enough storage cabinets and plenty of under bed storage for ...
Wanted a smaller ship for the Greek Isles. The crew was great. The bar service was slow. They needed more bar staff. Meals were adequate. Went to the Crystal Restaurant our last night and my husband and I enjoyed a delicious meal on the deck. Also, the dinner seafood bar b que on deck was excellent. All excursions and guides were good, well organized and informative. Our room 211 was ...