  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Canary Islands Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
751 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 751 Canary Islands Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews

Decent Cruise

Review for Bolette to Canary Islands

User Avatar
jdohants
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our 26th cruise, 13th on Fred Olsen. While the cruise was ok, Olsen is not as good as it was before change of management. The outstanding feature is the crew. They are the very best of any cruise line we have been on. Efficient, friendly, helpful and always smiling. Many of them remeber us. The food was ok, The View self service restaurant is far better than the formal dining room, where ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Mixed Bag

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Canary Islands

User Avatar
snookerglenn
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

First few days out of Southampton were quite choppy at sea and a lot of passengers appeared to be staying in their rooms. Ship movement prevented the acrobatic act from performing in the theatre and outside deck areas were closed. Thankfully, conditions improved once the ship had got past the Bay of Biscay and temperatures rose the closer we got to the Canaries. Meals in the main restaurant ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Inside

Corprate carnival takes over

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Canary Islands

User Avatar
Keithnstephr
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Our main purpose was to visit Madeira on New Year’s Eve.the fireworks are a must to see and did not disappoint. Check in included a covid test which meant my wife pushing my wheelchair quite a distance through qualming system which was unnecessary there were less than a dozen people queuing. We then entered the main terminal where we received our test results fairly quickly and boarded the ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Traveled with disabled person

Wonderful Christmas and New Year cruise

Review for Bolette to Canary Islands

User Avatar
latesailor
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Wanting to celebrate Christmas and New Year away from the doom laden 2021, our plans had to be changed due to the uncertainty of travel to the U.S. A lucky chance took us to this cruise which included the Canary Islands for Christmas and to the fabulous firework display in Madeira for New Year. We have travelled with Fred only once before and found the whole experience comfortable and ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Imagine Cruising special

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Canary Islands

User Avatar
Pyer
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Promoted by Imagine cruising 12 Night cruise taking in Lizbon,Cadiz and the canaries we booked especially to see the top headliners Russell Watson Jimmy Tarbuck and Lulu. new regulations due to Covid meant a long queue to be tested before embarking and a wait in reception until you were pinged on your phone to get on board. The ship was immaculate decorated for Christmas and spotless ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Balcony, sheltered

Back on board :-)

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Canary Islands

User Avatar
wenlyn
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We saw this cruise advertised by Imagine cruising who had chartered Queen Mary after covid restrictions forced her scheduled restart to be delayed. We were keen to sail again and the thought of some winter sun was enticing. Pre sailing the online form filling was tedious and the arrival of a new variant of covid and subsequent media noise created more of it and raised stress levels. On the ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Good, but not a "Premium All-Inclusive" as Mein Schiff advertises...

Review for Mein Schiff to Canary Islands

User Avatar
berlinNYC
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Just came back from our first ever Mein Schiff cruise, and my first German speaking ship experience (my partner has been once on the AIDA). This was our 28th cruise. I, a non-german, but German speaking person, give this ship a 3 out of 5. My partner, German born and raised, gives it a 4. Both of us liked a few things, and disliked a few others. All in all, we found the "Premium All Inclusive" ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Expectations not met - Mein Schiff 3

Review for Mein Schiff to Canary Islands

User Avatar
Leandros
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We are loyal Celebrity cruisers (8 cruises sind 2013, mostly Aqua Class), but with the newly introduced price increases we wanted to try something new. As German natives it was logic to try a German cruiseline. As we love being serviced at the table, TUI was the only option for us. Unfortunately we were not as happy as with Celebrity (although we did enjoy the cruises of course): - In ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Winter sun

Review for Aurora to Canary Islands

User Avatar
Fleurie78
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We have cruised with P&O on a number of occasions, and have particularly enjoyed those on the adults only ships. We liked Oriana and were disappointed when she was sold. So we waited for Aurora to be refurbished as an adults only ship and chose this 13 night cruise to Madeira and the Canary Islands to escape the fogs, rain and dark days of November. It proved to be a good choice! Embarkation ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Mini Suite with Balcony and Bath/Shower

Traveled with disabled person

Dancing With The Captain !!

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Canary Islands

User Avatar
Icantthinkofone
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Remember this song ?There was no land in sight !!!! October 25th was quite a nice day to embark on our 11 night cruise to the Canaries I have been on this cruise many times and couldn't wait to sail. Embarkation was reasonable but being Diamond does not seem to have that preferential treatment it used to ....sadly . Once onboard we were able to go straight to the cabin which was one of ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

Find a cruise

Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews to Canary Islands on Other Cruise Ships
Royal Caribbean International Explorer of the Seas Cruise Reviews for Senior Cruises to Canary Islands
Royal Caribbean International Explorer of the Seas Cruise Reviews for Senior Cruises to Canary Islands
P&O Cruises Arcadia Cruise Reviews for Senior Cruises to Canary Islands
Silversea Cruises Silver Spirit Cruise Reviews for Senior Cruises to Canary Islands
P&O Cruises Ventura Cruise Reviews for Senior Cruises to Canary Islands
Windstar Cruises Star Pride Cruise Reviews for Senior Cruises to Canary Islands
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent