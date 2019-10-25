This was our 26th cruise, 13th on Fred Olsen. While the cruise was ok, Olsen is not as good as it was before change of management. The outstanding feature is the crew. They are the very best of any cruise line we have been on. Efficient, friendly, helpful and always smiling. Many of them remeber us. The food was ok, The View self service restaurant is far better than the formal dining room, where ...
First few days out of Southampton were quite choppy at sea and a lot of passengers appeared to be staying in their rooms. Ship movement prevented the acrobatic act from performing in the theatre and outside deck areas were closed. Thankfully, conditions improved once the ship had got past the Bay of Biscay and temperatures rose the closer we got to the Canaries.
Meals in the main restaurant ...
Our main purpose was to visit Madeira on New Year’s Eve.the fireworks are a must to see and did not disappoint.
Check in included a covid test which meant my wife pushing my wheelchair quite a distance through qualming system which was unnecessary there were less than a dozen people queuing. We then entered the main terminal where we received our test results fairly quickly and boarded the ...
Wanting to celebrate Christmas and New Year away from the doom laden 2021, our plans had to be changed due to the uncertainty of travel to the U.S. A lucky chance took us to this cruise which included the Canary Islands for Christmas and to the fabulous firework display in Madeira for New Year.
We have travelled with Fred only once before and found the whole experience comfortable and ...
Promoted by Imagine cruising 12 Night cruise taking in Lizbon,Cadiz and the canaries we booked especially to see the top headliners Russell Watson Jimmy Tarbuck and Lulu.
new regulations due to Covid meant a long queue to be tested before embarking and a wait in reception until you were pinged on your phone to get on board.
The ship was immaculate decorated for Christmas and spotless ...
We saw this cruise advertised by Imagine cruising who had chartered Queen Mary after covid restrictions forced her scheduled restart to be delayed. We were keen to sail again and the thought of some winter sun was enticing.
Pre sailing the online form filling was tedious and the arrival of a new variant of covid and subsequent media noise created more of it and raised stress levels.
On the ...
Just came back from our first ever Mein Schiff cruise, and my first German speaking ship experience (my partner has been once on the AIDA). This was our 28th cruise.
I, a non-german, but German speaking person, give this ship a 3 out of 5. My partner, German born and raised, gives it a 4. Both of us liked a few things, and disliked a few others. All in all, we found the "Premium All Inclusive" ...
We are loyal Celebrity cruisers (8 cruises sind 2013, mostly Aqua Class), but with the newly introduced price increases we wanted to try something new. As German natives it was logic to try a German cruiseline. As we love being serviced at the table, TUI was the only option for us.
Unfortunately we were not as happy as with Celebrity (although we did enjoy the cruises of course):
- In ...
We have cruised with P&O on a number of occasions, and have particularly enjoyed those on the adults only ships. We liked Oriana and were disappointed when she was sold. So we waited for Aurora to be refurbished as an adults only ship and chose this 13 night cruise to Madeira and the Canary Islands to escape the fogs, rain and dark days of November. It proved to be a good choice!
Embarkation ...
Remember this song ?There was no land in sight !!!!
October 25th was quite a nice day to embark on our 11 night cruise to the Canaries I have been on this cruise many times and couldn't wait to sail.
Embarkation was reasonable but being Diamond does not seem to have that preferential treatment it used to ....sadly .
Once onboard we were able to go straight to the cabin which was one of ...