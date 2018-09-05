  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Arctic Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
80 reviews

1-10 of 80 Arctic Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews

Send in the clowns

Review for Bolette to Arctic

User Avatar
Allasher
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I enjoy cruising on small ships and wanted to see Iceland, this is as honest an appraisal as I can give on the whole Fred Olsen experience. Cabin. We had a premier suite which was perfect. Staff. Absolutely fine with one or two exceptions. Mask etiquette Some clown thought it was a good idea to let people sit in crowded restaurants without masks and dance in large ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Russian Arctic and Wrangel Island

Review for National Geographic Orion to Arctic

User Avatar
Davben58
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our 7th adventure cruise with Lindblad and the 4th on the Orion. We chose this trip because it was to a very different part of the world and it was on the Orion which is our favourite Lindblad ship. There are only 100 guests so it is easy to get to know many others We were not disappointed. We were able to visit some very unique Russian locations and meet some amazing local people who ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

See Iceland from the sea

Review for National Geographic Explorer to Arctic

User Avatar
Violinbow
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We were on the Circumnavigation of Iceland, July 23-August 3, 2019 and it was a great way to see Iceland, as promised by the Captain. The ship was very comfortable and functional. Our cabin, 305, only had one small porthole, that might have been claustrophobic, but we spent little time there and the porthole made it easy to darken the cabin when it was still light at midnight. The cabin is also ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

All confidence lost and will never travel with Hurtigruten again

Review for Fram to Arctic

User Avatar
Fatgerbil
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We made a booking in November 2016 to travel through the North West Passage with Hurtigruten because of our interest in the history associated with this remote area. We had travelled with Hurtigruten before; doing the classic Norwegian coastal voyage, and had enjoyed that (apart from eye watering bar prices). The journey booked was titled “The Northwest Passage: In the Wake of Great Explorers ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Northwest Passage in the Wake of the Explorers

Review for Fram to Arctic

User Avatar
Jhelen
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We joined MS Fram on the !0th of September for a cruise advertised as the Northwest Passage In the Wake of the Great Explorers. As a result of ice conditions only 4 days of the 14 day voyage bore any relationship to the advertised itinerary and 3 of those days were in Greenland that was not the main objective in any case. Although Hurtigruten was not responsible for the ice conditions they were ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Against travelling with Hurtigruten

Review for Fram to Arctic

User Avatar
Barry Clarke
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

To participate in Hurtigruten's "Ultimate Voyage - Through the Northwest Passage - in the Wake of the Great Explorers" aboard the MS Fram. AGAINST TRAVELLING WITH HURTIGRUTEN For over 100 years, Hurtigruten have provided an excellent coastal ferry service along the coast of Norway and from our own experience, we would agree. But over recent years, they have expanded to operating adventure ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Dismal failure due to misinformation about ability to achieve itinerary

Review for Fram to Arctic

User Avatar
CFC2204
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Wanted to follow In the “Footsteps of famous explorers through the North West Passage” as the itinerary advertised. I live in the area where Sir John Franklin was born and have followed his story for many years so this would be a trip of a lifetime to follow in his wake and also that of other famous mariners. Saw the full,page advert in weekend papers from ROL Cruises who declare themselves to ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

"Northwest Passage - in the wake of the Great Explorers". AVOID !

Review for Fram to Arctic

User Avatar
Trade Wind
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

For the first time, in August/September 2018, Hurtigruten ran two cruises to the Canadian Arctic on Fram, advertised as “Northwest Passage - in the wake of the Great Explorers”. The two cruises were mirror images of each other: the first was planned to start in Greenland, cross the Davis Straight to Lancaster Sound, cruise through part of the Northwest Passage to Cambridge Bay on Victoria Island, ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Blocked by Ice

Review for Fram to Arctic

User Avatar
jonikal
10+ Cruises • Age 2020s

This was supposed to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience; sailing east-bound through the Northwest Passage to Kangerlussuaq in Greenland. Unfortunately, instead, it turned out to be a huge disappointment as ice conditions prevented the Fram from its planned itinerary. While we were understandably disappointed at the NW PASSAGE cancellation due to the prevailing ice conditions,  it was the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Not The North West Passage

Review for Fram to Arctic

User Avatar
Afaj27
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

What was supposed to be a trip of a lifetime booked 2 years in advance for a special occasion turned into a total disappointment and a waste of money. The purpose of the trip was to travel in the footsteps of the great explorers visiting along the way all the historical sites associated with these early explorers, our trip was supposed to start in Cambridge Bay exiting Canada at Pond Inlet ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018


