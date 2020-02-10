  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Antarctica Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
204 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 204 Antarctica Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews

Life-Changing!

Review for Fram to Antarctica

User Avatar
Winstonsbestmom
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Best bucket trip, EVER! If you are going to invest in the money, invest in the time and do it right! There were 4 landings in the Falklands then docked at Stanley for the day. Took a day trip to Volunteer Point. Then 5 days in South Georgia where there are massive amounts of wildlife, old whaling stations and Shackleton’s grave. Then on to the icing of Antarctica. At times Caribbean like deep ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2022

Antarctica: The Ultimate Expedition

Review for Fram to Antarctica

User Avatar
snowboardjunkie
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

I don't know where to start, I will just say this is the most amazing experience I have had in my life. The staff were knowledgeable, helpful and enthusiastic. The excursions were superb...except for the camping, I don't like camping normally but thought this would be different but the tents were small, noisy and our sleeping bag zip was stuck and camp loo was not awesome. If I didn't have to part ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Trip of a lifetime

Review for Fram to Antarctica

User Avatar
JoeyBiz
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Long wanting to travel to the Antarctic and with previous experience of Hurtigruten- it was a no-brainer! Staff were fantastic and very genuine. All seemed committed to ensuring our maximum safety and enjoyment. Even the engineering staff (who we rarely saw) were friendly and often remembered our names! Food onboard was fantastic and with wine and beer included what’s not to ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

The time of our lives!

Review for Fram to Antarctica

User Avatar
Bujagirl
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We had wanted to go to Antarctica for years and after 42 years of childcare (our own 5 boys plus 59 foster childre), it was time to celebrate and just be the two of us! The cruise was a fantastic treat in every way. It was a huge adventure each day, exploring new places we had only dreamed about. The food was outstanding and varied, especially considering we were in the Antarctic! The ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Flexibility and Vegan menu - sailing during a Pandemic

Review for Fram to Antarctica

User Avatar
Jdkiwi
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Fram 23 day cruise offered the opportunity for expeditions on the Antarctica Continent, South Georgia and the Falklands including the Chilean Fiords. This hit everything we wanted to see. However, due to having active Covid cases on board during our cruise, which was quickly quarantined and maintained, we were unable to go to the Falkland islands as they did not consider us a green ship at the ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Fabulous Trip!!!

Review for Silver Explorer to Antarctica

User Avatar
mcpats
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have taken over 80 cruises and this was the best cruise we have ever taken. For 18 days the staff were attentive and happy. The expedition team is incredible! Very knowledgeable and very helpful. Daily briefings were extremely informative and the shore excursions that we took twice each day when weather permitted were wonderful. The food was great and well presented. There was a wide variety of ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Wonderful adventure!

Review for Maud to Antarctica

User Avatar
Thetiggers1161
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

The whole experience from beginning to end was superb. We had been with Hurtigruten up the coast of Norway and so enjoyed it we wanted to do a longer cruise. Antarctica was our choice. We booked a suite and this did not disappoint. The advantages of the suite were many - breakfast in the a la carte restaurant, an invitation to eat in the a la carte restaurant in the evening, free mini bar ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Hurtigruten Ultimate Antarctica Expedition with South Georgia and the Falklands

Review for Fram to Antarctica

User Avatar
srl49ers
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Antarctica/South Georgia was number one on my travel wish list (having recently checked off #'s 2 and 3... gorilla trekking and Papua New Guinea). I had been looking for more than a decade for an Antarctica cruise and found a great deal for this cruise a couple of months before departure. It was truly the trip of a lifetime (which is saying a great deal considering I've visited over 100 countries, ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

A life changing experience on an excellent ship

Review for Fram to Antarctica

User Avatar
Jeremy_Retford
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I have used Hurtigruten once before about 10 years ago (classic passage North) and enjoyed it. I chose this trip on the Fram based on that experience, reputation and price - but primarily the itinerary, which gave more time on South Georgia. Getting to Ushuaia and back was a bit of a faff, using their chartered LATAM aircraft, but it is hard to see a viable alternative. Once on the ship, I ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Unforgettable experience

Review for Fram to Antarctica

User Avatar
ISRESA
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Cruise to very remote areas in a very comfortable way. Everything well arranged and problemfree. Dedicated expedition team, not only competent, but also pushing strongly to give its guest the best experience. Trip of a lifetime. Quite large cabin with double bed and WC/shower. Clean and maintained twice a day. Internet Connection available at extra charge. Worked OK even in very remote areas. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Find a cruise

Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews to Antarctica on Other Cruise Ships
Lindblad Expeditions National Geographic Orion Cruise Reviews for Senior Cruises to Antarctica
Lindblad Expeditions National Geographic Orion Cruise Reviews for Senior Cruises to Antarctica
Princess Cruises Coral Princess Cruise Reviews for Senior Cruises to Antarctica
Holland America Line Zaandam Cruise Reviews for Senior Cruises to Antarctica
Silversea Cruises Silver Explorer Cruise Reviews for Senior Cruises to Antarctica
Crystal Cruises Crystal Symphony Cruise Reviews for Senior Cruises to Antarctica
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent