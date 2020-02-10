Best bucket trip, EVER! If you are going to invest in the money, invest in the time and do it right! There were 4 landings in the Falklands then docked at Stanley for the day. Took a day trip to Volunteer Point. Then 5 days in South Georgia where there are massive amounts of wildlife, old whaling stations and Shackleton’s grave. Then on to the icing of Antarctica. At times Caribbean like deep ...
I don't know where to start, I will just say this is the most amazing experience I have had in my life. The staff were knowledgeable, helpful and enthusiastic. The excursions were superb...except for the camping, I don't like camping normally but thought this would be different but the tents were small, noisy and our sleeping bag zip was stuck and camp loo was not awesome. If I didn't have to part ...
Long wanting to travel to the Antarctic and with previous experience of Hurtigruten- it was a no-brainer!
Staff were fantastic and very genuine. All seemed committed to ensuring our maximum safety and enjoyment. Even the engineering staff (who we rarely saw) were friendly and often remembered our names!
Food onboard was fantastic and with wine and beer included what’s not to ...
We had wanted to go to Antarctica for years and after 42 years of childcare (our own 5 boys plus 59 foster childre), it was time to celebrate and just be the two of us!
The cruise was a fantastic treat in every way. It was a huge adventure each day, exploring new places we had only dreamed about. The food was outstanding and varied, especially considering we were in the Antarctic! The ...
Fram 23 day cruise offered the opportunity for expeditions on the Antarctica Continent, South Georgia and the Falklands including the Chilean Fiords. This hit everything we wanted to see. However, due to having active Covid cases on board during our cruise, which was quickly quarantined and maintained, we were unable to go to the Falkland islands as they did not consider us a green ship at the ...
We have taken over 80 cruises and this was the best cruise we have ever taken. For 18 days the staff were attentive and happy. The expedition team is incredible! Very knowledgeable and very helpful. Daily briefings were extremely informative and the shore excursions that we took twice each day when weather permitted were wonderful. The food was great and well presented. There was a wide variety of ...
The whole experience from beginning to end was superb. We had been with Hurtigruten up the coast of Norway and so enjoyed it we wanted to do a longer cruise.
Antarctica was our choice.
We booked a suite and this did not disappoint. The advantages of the suite were many - breakfast in the a la carte restaurant, an invitation to eat in the a la carte restaurant in the evening, free mini bar ...
Antarctica/South Georgia was number one on my travel wish list (having recently checked off #'s 2 and 3... gorilla trekking and Papua New Guinea). I had been looking for more than a decade for an Antarctica cruise and found a great deal for this cruise a couple of months before departure. It was truly the trip of a lifetime (which is saying a great deal considering I've visited over 100 countries, ...
I have used Hurtigruten once before about 10 years ago (classic passage North) and enjoyed it. I chose this trip on the Fram based on that experience, reputation and price - but primarily the itinerary, which gave more time on South Georgia. Getting to Ushuaia and back was a bit of a faff, using their chartered LATAM aircraft, but it is hard to see a viable alternative. Once on the ship, I ...
Cruise to very remote areas in a very comfortable way. Everything well arranged and problemfree. Dedicated expedition team, not only competent, but also pushing strongly to give its guest the best experience. Trip of a lifetime.
Quite large cabin with double bed and WC/shower. Clean and maintained twice a day. Internet Connection available at extra charge. Worked OK even in very remote areas. ...