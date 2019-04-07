  • Newsletter
Amazon River Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
2 reviews

Filters

1-2 of 2 Amazon River Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews

Outstanding service

Review for Aqua to Amazon River

User Avatar
JDavidS
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

The ship was very comfortable, and the cuisine was excellent. Most outstanding was the service: the guides were excellent, and the cruise director was extremely helpful. I had a problem with my electronic reader that required a good internet connection, so she arranged to have a boat take me 10 minutes upriver to get a better signal. The only problem on the trip was poor internet connectivity, but ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2023

Traveled with disabled person

Amazing part of the world The Amazon River

Review for Seabourn Quest to Amazon River

User Avatar
lujoleasing
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I always was intrigued about the Amazon , being the largest widest river in the world crossing across all of south. America , I was very lucky to fin a last minute cruise ( 1 week before ) rush to get my yellow fever vaccines it was not easy to find u¡in Santiago , Chile where I am from , then getting to Manaus involved 2 days traveling and it seem every minute like I was heading to a very ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

