The cruise was chosen for destination and length of cruise I wasn’t sure how the 21 day cruise would be seeing I had not been on a ship for this lengthy duration. It was wonderful. I found with the longer cruise I never felt rushed to fit everything in or over schedule my time.
The Breakaway has far more outdoor deck space that can be enjoyed with relaxing furniture. There are outside ...
This cruise was very disappointing. Of all my past 18 cruises this was the worst. I had sailed Norwegian twice prior to COVID and it was very good.
We were very disappointed in the lack of service and poor entertainment likely caused by Norwegians cost cutting measures.
Entertainment in the theatre was not enjoyable due to the lack of quality performances, repeated performances, and the ...