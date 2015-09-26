DH and I are from Upstate NY and are in our early 60's. Of course, Covid wiped out two cruises we had scheduled in 2020 and two in 2021; our TA called and wondered if we'd be interested in an American Cruise Lines sailing. She had recommended the Columbia/Snake River cruise, but I saw the Puget Sound cruise and thought I'd like to try it.
Covid added some extra requirements; we had to submit ...
The Grand Puget Sound Cruise on American Cruise line was our 40th cruise on a variety of cruise lines with ship ranging in sizes from 120 passenger to 5,000+ passengers. We chose the cruise because we wanted to try one in the northwest. The web-site and brochure depicts "Simple Sophistication" and a "culinary experience". Unfortunately it was not our experience. From the minute we arrived to the ...
1. Wanted to see the area via a cruise
2. Very poor food quality. In fact it became so poor that they brought in quality chef for two days mid crew.
3. Poor dining room service
4. Attention to detail was sorely lacking. While the wait staff was congenial they were mostly new and seemed like as though they were in a training aspect.
5. The cost of the cruise was outrageous. The cost was ...
Our 44th cruise was with a river boat company, American Cruise Lines, but it was not on a river. We sailed around Puget Sound and the San Juan Islands, aboard the American Constellation for 10 nights and 11 days. It is a very nice boat, quite new and offering a good range of river boat amenities, a hardworking and a very pleasant crew. But we felt it was overpriced, and had some weak points. ...
We chose the cruise of the San Juan Islands because we were wanting pure relaxation, not non-stop activities. This cruise was definitely relaxing.
Embarkation and disembarkation were very smooth. The ship has plenty of room for the passengers to not feel crowded. Each floor has a small midship lounge to read, play puzzles, or gather with friends. The 3rd floor has a large lounge where ...
We wanted to take a cruise of the Puget Sound. We took a 10 day cruise on the American Cruise Line Constellation. Prior to that we spent a few days in Seattle where I had never been before.
We have taken many cruises and the crew on this cruise was the most friendly and helpful.
The ship caught fire in Tacoma WA. All passengers were evacuated at breakfast time and were able to get back on ...
We were hoping to see Orcas and Humpback whales, but we only saw a couple of Humpbacks from a long distance and no Orcas, so this was the only disappointment. This was our third cruise with American Cruise Lines so we were pretty familiar with the way this cruise line operates. We’ve really enjoyed cruising with them because it’s small ship cruising, only about 153 passengers on this trip, and ...
The Constellation is a lovely, small ship and our cabin was spacious, clean, and very comfortable. The young American staff was delightful, warm, enthusiastic, and helpful. We chose the cruise primarily for the itinerary, and enjoyed the tours and the scenery. Some of the guides were terrific. Getting off the ship at some ports was a bit difficult because of the steep gangplank. Another negative ...
This was a small ship cruise in the truest fashion. The ship's crew went overboard to make our cruise as enjoyable as we have experienced on any previous big ship cruise. When you are recognized by your name and at Happy Hour the staff knew your drink of choice, what a different experience for a discriminating passenger. Meals were a gourmet dining experience, no questions there.The dining ...
This was our first experience with cruising US inland waterways. The Puget Sound area was on our bucket list and we wisely opted not to try and cover it by auto. After looking over the ACL information with all the particulars about destinations, port's of call, sightseeing options and schedule options we decided to take a flyer. We were cautioned by our European river cruise travel agent not to ...