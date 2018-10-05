  • Newsletter
Seattle to Transpacific Cruise Reviews

3.9
31 reviews

1-10 of 31 Seattle to Transpacific Cruise Reviews

Awesome Cruise with perfect weather

Review for Carnival Splendor to Transpacific

User Avatar
Greg9542
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I am a 60 year old male who travels solo. I booked this cruise from Seattle to Australia because it was close to where I live plus the itinerary was interesting and the cruise was still on COVID pricing. I was hesitant to go even up to the final day of embarkation because of all the negative reviews I read. I am so glad I went!!! I found the negative reviews were completely erroneous. If the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2022

Superb attention to my gluten free diet

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Transpacific

User Avatar
EJP55
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because of the itinerary. After booking the 21 day cruise I discovered I was gluten intolerant and went on a gluten free diet. I thought I would be doomed to eat foods naturally gluten free and have to pass up so many of the goodies. The first night, in the dining room, when I told my waiter about my diet needs, he brought the head waiter over to talk to me. From then on, ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Promenade View Interior

Very Disappointing

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Transpacific

User Avatar
tlewi999
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was a 21 night cruise from Seattle to Sydney Australia. Our previous cruises were all on Princess so this was our first experience with RC. The ship was in excellent condition and the staff was friendly with great emphasis on washing your hands. However, the food was not good. In 21 days we ate at every outlet and struggled to find a "good" meal. Speciality dining was the only option that ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Junior Suite Accessible

Disappointing Royal Caribbean Experience

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Transpacific

User Avatar
elmaexec
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

First, let me say, I loved the itinerary for this cruise - 21 nights across the Pacific from Seattle to Sydney. Embarkation (and disembarkation) went very smoothly, though we were surprised there was no welcome aboard glass of champagne. This was a minor change from the previous cruises we'd taken on Celebrity (a sister company), but was just the beginning of a slew of disappointments in the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Two Faces of Royal Caribbean

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Transpacific

User Avatar
srassk
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have been C&A members for many years and been always pleased with the services and treatment on board of RCI ships. We been grateful to the army of the hardworking members of the RCI team, many ymployees, cabin attendants, restaurant workers, cooks, etc. for their efforts to make our vacation comfortable and enjoyable. We never complained. This time, however , we encountered something ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

The ILL Transpacific Cruise.

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Transpacific

User Avatar
rdun41251
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Despite what I consider to be the most apt review title, my wife and I thoroughly enjoyed the cruise albeit plagued by a very high numbers of people experiencing prolonged bouts of chesty coughing and sneezing with some also suffering bouts of the dreaded Noro Virus. Thankfully my wife avoided the Noro Virus but both regrettably fell foul to the coughing sickness and in my case twice, with only ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Poor weather and Fiji islands stops were disappointing.

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Transpacific

User Avatar
cashcow100
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Wanted to visit S Pacific islands and Australia. Some poor weather; no one can help weather! but the RCL selection of Fiji islands that were visited caused this cruise to be just average. Ports showed more poverty than other islands and were somewhat disappointing. Other S Pacific Island stops offer more of what we envisioned would be the case for the S. Pacific. Tours to the local villages were ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2017

Diary of a Transpacific Cruise - 2017

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Transpacific

User Avatar
kwahl1
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Cruise to Sydney on the Explorer of the Seas 2017 10/6 Olympic Peninsula, WA to Pier 91 in Seattle. About 11:45. Dropped off perfect, porter took the bags away and check in went very smooth. Had 2 bottles of wine we got checked in. We missed a sign for the Suite guests check-in which was supposed to be somewhat faster, but the line of non-Suite pax moved just fine, 10 minutes. Our only wait was ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2017

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

Quite relaxing

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Transpacific

User Avatar
one more
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The price for this cruise was good & wanted to catch up with friends in Seattle, room was in a great area, bed hard & sheets too short for the bed when together as a queen. Food in the dinning room menu was only for 14 days then repeated back to day one, variety was not very good, service of our waiters was wonderful & both very nice people, great friendship. Entertainment was not too bad, ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2017

Cabin Type: Interior Stateroom

Great Escape to OZ

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Transpacific

User Avatar
when-Im-64
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Best things: Cruise critic people and activities. Glad we joined the rollcall. - Our organizer is a natural and loves doing it. Mostly great shows and entertainment, lots of variety. Activity director, Amy, listens; She added a passenger organized activity, stargazing. Got to tryout and explore new activities, choir, improv, etc. Dining room food and service were fine overall, ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2017

Cabin Type: Superior Oceanview Stateroom with Balcony

Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Seattle to Transpacific
Seattle to Transpacific Explorer of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Seattle to Transpacific Volendam Cruise Reviews
Seattle to Transpacific Norwegian Jewel Cruise Reviews
Seattle to Transpacific Carnival Splendor Cruise Reviews
Seattle to Transpacific L'Austral Cruise Reviews
