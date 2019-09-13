"This was only my 2nd RCCL cruise. I chose this ship because of the itinerary. This was the 3rd cruise out of Alaska for this ship since shutdown. Fortunately we had a 12 Noon embarkation time. They had lines for..."Read More
I traveled with over 70 people through Card Player Cruises. Such a perfect group and wonderful fun trip. Food was improved over pre-covid cruises on RCCL, especially in the buffet where they now serve you so no more hands on everything.
Cabin was wonderful. Service was friendly but professional. Fast boarding and departure.
I wanted to dispute something in another review, that one ...
This was only my 2nd RCCL cruise. I chose this ship because of the itinerary. This was the 3rd cruise out of Alaska for this ship since shutdown. Fortunately we had a 12 Noon embarkation time. They had lines for check-in time so don't arrive early or you will wait. Our line started moving at around 12:05 p.m. and we were onboard by 1 p.m. (we did everything beforehand - check-in, photos, ...
Everything was great in terms of service, food, fun on the ship. However, Royal C requires a purchased excursion in order to get off the ship. This is infringing my freedom to tour without joining a group, and it has nothing to do with covid regulation.
Service and Food was great just like other cruises, but the fact that we were not allowed to dock when the ship docks REALLY IS a false ...
Wanted trip to Alaska, friends were going. Didn't realize how enormous ship was (meaning huge lines for the inadequate number of elevators, time-consuming just to travel to and from cabin to everything). On other cruises, I knew I was being squeezed for extra money--on this cruise, it felt like I was constantly being held up by my ankles and shaken for every last penny. The extra-cost Jamie ...
Prior to sailing: We purchased "The Key" which was a very good investment for us both. I also pre-scheduled our excursions (2 directly from Royal Caribbean International and 2 from other vendors) and activities such as IFly and the North Star along with pre-booking our night to see Pixels and the Escape Room. I drafted a calendar of events, activities, and dinner times and places we wanted to do ...
Just came back from final Alaska run before it re-positioned to Australia and pretty much loved it all. Our group booked the ultimate drinks and dining packages before the cruise to have freedom on board and we're all glad we did. Drink package was definitely a deal if you drink water, coffee, juice, soda and 4+ drinks over the course of a day. All the restaurants very good but standouts were ...
I am a Royal only cruiser and this cruise was a huge disappointment for many reasons. I booked a balcony room on the 13th floor. Most of this floor has an obstructed view with support beams and a roof overhang that blocks most of the sky. It is NOT sold as "obstructed" I spent the first day of the cruise unpacking, packing ,moving to better view room and unpacking again. This could have been ...
Reviews are all about expectations. I read many of these reviews and it is like they were not on the Ovation. Wife and I been on over 160 separate cruises and many on RCI sailings.
The ship is beautiful and the staff and crew were very nice and very happy. In my experience a happy crew, equal a happy ship. Embarkation: My family arrived at the Port of Seattle at 1:30 pm. We actually read ...
Like most things, one can make it great, which is what we did after adjusting our expectations.
All the good...
Blazing fast embarkation. 10/10 on the new method RCL.
The staff, aside from one waiter, is probably the best staff we have ever had. In the past I have felt the staff were urged to make their presence known. As in “look what I am doing for you right now.” This staff you knew ...
This is a gorgeous ship! The layout is very unlike most of the other RCCL ships because it was made for a different type of itinerary. We did Alaska in mid-September. The outdoor pool was heated, and we had no issue swimming in it. But there is also a covered pool and an adults-only solarium with some smaller soaking-type pools. It's all very comfortable with plenty of space to watch the scenery ...