Review for American Spirit to North America River

Clearly this cruise in the San Juan Islands and Puget Sound was not worth the price. The ‘ship’ we boarded looked nothing like the website picture in that the actual ship was clearly old and worn out. Rust was evident everywhere. The carpeting on the stairs needed to be thrown out, not just cleaned, it was that dirty and stained. That was the very first thing we noticed as we boarded and then ...