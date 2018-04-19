Holland America use to have the best service and food that you could want. It has been downgraded so much it is sad. Now only the service remains a plus. That is by the crew, not necessarily the officers. The food is mediocre, the organization is lacking and just about everything has been downgraded. I am a 4 star mariner and have happily cruised many times with Holland America. It is sad to ...
We chose this cruise because it was coming at a time when we were both fully vaccinated and Holland Lines had implemented required Covid tests for all of those fully vaccinated two days prior to sailing. It alleviated our fears of being on a cruise ship during a pandemic, and almost made us feel like we were being better protected there than in our hometown, where the vaccination rate is growing ...
We chose this cruise for ports, suppose to be beautiful coming out of dry dock,service and dining great but not a five star cruise as usual..many problems, constantly construction..pounding, drilling closure of the decks, pool and balconies ,paint and varnish smell everywhere-on Regatta, room seventh floor..you pay for five star and get a 2-3 star, not fair and so far they just say ...
We chose this cruise because we have always wanted to go through the Panama Canal. Going through the Panama Canal was the highlight of the trip and the only part of the cruise that I would recommend anybody doing. The stop in Costa Rica was absolutely awful. Puntarenus, Costa Rica was our excursion for that day. Excursion was titled “scenic Costa Rica”. We saw nothing but trees, shack‘s and ...
We always wanted to cruise thru the Panama Canal. This cruise offered a great list of ports plus the canal. The Norwegian Sun had received terrible press before our cruise due to a previous cruise construction activities getting ready for a retro fit. The ship was in good condition when we boarded it in Seattle. There were still areas in need of work but overall the retro fit made the ship ...
Panama cruise was great once we got on the ship, took two hours to get there. Had a balcony cabin with all new furniture and tv Everything worked extremely well during the entire cruise. Perhaps because it was an older ship the state room was surprisingly large compared to the Gem and Dawn we have sailed on before. Service was excellent from our room attendant Mathias D to the bartenders and wait ...
Chance to see the Panama Canal on a cruise with several interesting stops.
The food was excellent if a little repetitious at times.
The entertainment was first class in the theater and in the bars. Colibri gave older people a chance to dance to their favorites. Katerina related to her audience so well.
We upgraded to a balcony cabin and were glad we did so, it was kept spotless every ...
New destinations were the best part, through the panama and all the stops. The ship was very smooth. Most of the outside entertainment was superb.
The food was so bad, and the deserts looked wonderful, and most often tasted like rubber. Even the chocolate was altered, (maybe brown food dye?)
Every meat entree was too tough to chew. The spinach pie was paper and no cheese, ?
STINGY ON ...
The crew was excellent but the ship was in poor condition. Windows were all dirty and not washed once during 18 day cruise. Lighting throughout the ship was out in a lot of places. Food was sub par for Norwegian. Just an overall disappointment. Ship was dirty in many areas. Maintenance was chipping and painting in areas above our head during cruise. Walkers and joggers were just above our room ...
This was my fourth cruise with NCL. I was looking for a longer trip, and the 18-day itinerary had a good variety of places I wanted to visit, including the ports of Seattle and San Francisco where I had family to visit, Costa Rica and Acapulco which were on my bucket list, and familiar old haunts like Miami and Port Canaveral. The day we spent going through the Panama Canal was both educational ...