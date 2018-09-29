  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Seattle to Pacific Coastal Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
152 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 152 Seattle to Pacific Coastal Cruise Reviews

Dont Sail on Princess Cruises! EVER

Review for Crown Princess to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
2luxurytravelers
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

On board service was truly good including food, beverages, service, cabins, gym, bars, music! All exceeded expectations. However, if all you want to do is cruise and you dont care if the boat arrives late, misses ports of call, your shore excursions are cancelled, the captain wakes you up in the middle of the night to make announcements and essentially the cruise is so unreliable that you ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

San Juan Islands

Review for American Constellation to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
goodman
2-5 Cruises • Age 2020s

Loved our cruise to the San Juan Islands with American Cruise lines. The staff was friendly, very young and tried to please. Our onboard naturalist was a big plus. A lot of onboard activities to keep us busy. The food was plentiful and good. The excursions were well planned. I thought the concurrent “Happy Hour” and dinner was a bit strange. Enjoyed both, though. Sometimes you’d joking others who ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Very fun

Review for Oosterdam to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
*Flipper123
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I wanted to try a 1 day cruise and it was really more work getting packed and it was over the moment I woke up. However we did upgrade to the Pinnacle Suite which was a lot of fun, and fairly affordable considering this was only one night. The golden marble in the bathroom was beautiful and it is much more tasteful than the newer HAL Pinnacle Suites, however the furniture is silly and the shower ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Pinnacle Penthouse Verandah Suite

Traveled with children

Fine - but not what it used to be

Review for Oosterdam to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
jap0nica
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

THE GOOD: Very efficient at embarking and disembarking passengers smoothly. Smiley, welcoming and attentive staff. Very clean and comfortable stateroom. Good entertainment (we watched the dancers). Several choices of bars and lounges, all with excellent service. Pretty good food. NOT SO GOOD: I couldn't help compare this ship with the one I sailed on 20 years ago. It was nothing like ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Large Outside Stateroom (partial sea views)

What a let down

Review for Eurodam to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
krishnamg1
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We had used Holland America about 14 years and decided to give it a try once again as a lot of our friends were going on this cruise and it was just a 1 day cruise Embarkation:- we had arrived at about 3 the embarkation process was very smooth and we were on this ship in less than 15 minutes. We did find it odd that held on to our passport and Green card and gave us a receipt for just the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

Puget Sound & San Juan Islands

Review for American Constellation to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
GLANC
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our second cruise with American Cruise Lines. We especially like the fact that their "small" ships can get into smaller ports than can the larger cruise ships. Docking instead of tendering in makes a huge difference. ACL's focus on customer satisfaction borders on obsessive. If your favorite liquor isn't available at happy hour (complimentary) just ask; they'll probably buy it at the next ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Wonderful scenery with great people.

Review for American Constellation to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
tbermingham
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This is my second cruise with American cruise Lines. You cannot beat the service by the crew. Everyone greets you when they see you. They ask how you are enjoying the cruise and offer to help. They are very accommodating to everyone no matter their ability to get around. You truly feel valued on a ACL cruise. They offered activities during the day which included lectures about the area and ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Great ACL Cruise

Review for American Constellation to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
2122second
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

I like cruising in North America; no loooong overnight flights to your destination; no mega ships to overwhelm your cruise stops; and lots and lots of things to do. The Puget Sound and San Juans, our last cruise, was a normal ACL cruise. The ship, American Constellation, was clean and tidy, the crew was just great and extremely helpful when asked anything. Our cabin, on the second level, ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cruise impressions

Review for Eurodam to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
ToXS
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Holland America Eurodam, Sept 29, 2018, 18-day Circle Hawaii cruise, Seattle to Vancouver, BC Embarkation was very quick, easy, smooth. Luggage arrived quickly enough. Disembarkation was the same, but then we just walked off the ship with our luggage to a taxi. Activities/Entertainment: Lincoln Center Stage - fantastic program!! Might sail HAL again just for that one aspect! ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

You can't beat small ship cruising

Review for American Spirit to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
DABJB
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We had outstanding night time entertainment. We toured several 1800s port cities in the San Juan Islands including an underground tour of Port Angeles where the the level of the terrain had been raise about 10 feet putting the first floor of all the buildings under ground.We visited Olympic National Park including Hurricane Ridge where we were snowed upon in early October. We learned about the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Cabin AA

