Just completed 20 days on the sun from Seattle to Fl. First off we had a penthouse i bedroom rear facing suite on the 10th floor that had a very large deck with two chairs and two loungers with thick and comfortable pads. The room was ok - the shower wad small to fit the 6 foot tub. The living room needed an extra chair and bigger table for eating on but we just bough in a deck chair. The bed was ...
We choose because of the itenery. Ship was very clean & crew very friendly. The food was horrible ! Corn & ham on pizza only 1 example. Entertainment I have seen better at high school level. Pool Entertainment was funeral music. They asked us to buy a cruise pkg of $3k upfront lump sum to guarantee them 12 cruises. NO! there was a port cancelation & the refused refund of the port fee. They ...
The cruise was chosen for destination and length of cruise I wasn’t sure how the 21 day cruise would be seeing I had not been on a ship for this lengthy duration. It was wonderful. I found with the longer cruise I never felt rushed to fit everything in or over schedule my time.
The Breakaway has far more outdoor deck space that can be enjoyed with relaxing furniture. There are outside ...
This cruise was very disappointing. Of all my past 18 cruises this was the worst. I had sailed Norwegian twice prior to COVID and it was very good.
We were very disappointed in the lack of service and poor entertainment likely caused by Norwegians cost cutting measures.
Entertainment in the theatre was not enjoyable due to the lack of quality performances, repeated performances, and the ...
We had planned this cruise for 2 years, which had to be rescheduled due to Covid concerns. This was our second time on Norwegian and certainly our last. The fact that it was a 21 day cruise was definitely a factor in our disappointment since NCL had basically the same shows (actually two good ones, Kinky Boots and Choir of Men) that they ran in the first week, changed some of the cast, and then ...
Holland America use to have the best service and food that you could want. It has been downgraded so much it is sad. Now only the service remains a plus. That is by the crew, not necessarily the officers. The food is mediocre, the organization is lacking and just about everything has been downgraded. I am a 4 star mariner and have happily cruised many times with Holland America. It is sad to ...
The thing that topped off and overall bad cruise was a bogus charge of $70.21 for the use of our mini bar which we did not use. We attempted to have this charge reversed via our credit card company but HAL responded saying the the mini bar was not included in our drink package. Overall there were too many people on the cruise which made for a feeding frenzy at each and every meal. There was a ...
20 day transit from Vancouver to Ft. Lauderdale through the Panama Canal.
This was our 30th HAL cruise, we are both 5 star mariners. Neptune Suite.
Our boarding time was 10:00 am (priority boarding for Neptune Suite guests). We got to the Vancouver terminal at 10 am. Waited about 30 minutes before baggage screening opened. Ushered to another waiting area where we waited another 30 ...
As a three-star Mariner, I was really looking forward to my first post-Covid journey ... 20 days, from Vancouver BC through the Panama Canal to Fort Lauderdale ...but this is the lowest rating I have ever given a HAL cruise.
The Eurodam is a beautiful, subdued-toned traditional cruise ship, with comfortably furnished public areas and lounges : the garish neon reserved for the casino. There are ...
We chose this cruise for ports, suppose to be beautiful coming out of dry dock,service and dining great but not a five star cruise as usual..many problems, constantly construction..pounding, drilling closure of the decks, pool and balconies ,paint and varnish smell everywhere-on Regatta, room seventh floor..you pay for five star and get a 2-3 star, not fair and so far they just say ...