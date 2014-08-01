"My wife and I are regular cruisers... other thst 2020, we go on at least 1, if not two cruises per year. We also prefer 10 to 16 day cruises. So when my wife's friend asked us to join her on her first cruise to..."Read More
My wife and I are regular cruisers... other thst 2020, we go on at least 1, if not two cruises per year. We also prefer 10 to 16 day cruises. So when my wife's friend asked us to join her on her first cruise to Alaska, we said yes. Then she said it was on Carnival. We did some research and decided we would give them another try. We have had some TERRIBLE experiences on Carnival, and ...
This was our second cruise, first was a Princess cruise. We thought, wow Alaska, this will be great. It was our 30th anniversary too. What a disappointment . First let me say this, staff was awesome, always attentive and polite so I would give them an A+. Now as for the food, we looked forward to getting OFF the ship to eat, despite the high prices in the local places the food was awesome. This ...
we are Platinum with Carnival, having 30+ cruises under our belts. If this were our first cruise, we would never go on another. The cabin steward could not retain, despite being told multiple times, that we had early dinner. He wanted to make up our room at 8pm, when we were in bed.
The dining room service was very poor. It took over an hour to be served our cold meals. The bar service guy could ...
I must say that I have been to Alaska on 4 other cruises 3 with Carnival and 1 with a sister ship and I have always loved the cruise. Alaska is such a magical place and must be seen in all it's glory. We have been 5 times at different times each time and I have to say that the earlier in the season the better for me. Although we had almost perfect weather on this past cruise something was still ...
We flew to Seattle to catch the Miracle's final Alaskan voyage for the season (and maybe ever) the day of the cruise since we live in CA. Paid for the ship transfers from the airport to the port as it did not look like there was a very clean and easy way to get there with rapid transit. We checked our bags at the check-in counter for the bus at the airport and the next time we saw them was in ...
We sailed on Carnival Miracle from Seattle to Alaska in September. Alaska was fantastic. The scenery in Glacier Bay is breathtaking. The weather we had in mid-September could not have been better. We booked a room with a wrap-around balcony which was awsome. Those are the good things I have to say.
Most aspects of the cruise were far less laudatory. The ship is old and tired looking. The decor in ...
Thanks for taking time to read my review.
I am a 35 year old woman and I took my mother (age 66) on her first Alaskan cruise!
We flew into Seattle the day before the cruise and stayed at the Holiday Inn Express - Seattle City Center. We really enjoyed this hotel, it was very clean and our room was lovely. It is walking distance to Seattle Centre, so we took advantage of the gorgeous day and ...
Okay. So I get it. It's a cruise. Carnival operates on slim margins so it needs to constantly barade you with requests to purchase drinks or photos. The whole trip felt like a prolonged time-share presentation.
[Cons]
- Terrible [Non-existent] entertainment. Bingo? D-List comedians? Karaoke singers? Ugh.
- Waaayyyy overpriced drinks.
- A single bandaid for a cut is $3.50. INSANE.
- The casino ...
This was a first cruise for my wife and me. I consider myself "Not a Cruise Person" but my wife wanted to go on a cruise and with that I chose the venue - Alaska!
Stayed at the Sheraton Downtown by cashing in SPG points for two free nights. Had fun touring around Seattle for two days - Pike's Place Market, Waterfront, Crittenden Locks, Snoqualmie Falls, Kerry Park, the Space Needle and met some ...
Before I begin, I would just like to point out that we sailed on an incredibly fortunate week where we saw very little rain and fog. Alaskan weather, from what we have read and have been told, we sailed on one of the best weeks, weather wise. This may not be the case for all cruises up to Alaska, as the weather can fluctuate greatly. If you are looking to take this Alaskan cruise, please do be ...