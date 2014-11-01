We traveled on SeaDream II in the Admiral Suite for the Spring 2023 Trans-Atlantic Crossing. Everything you’ve heard about the Crew (at least the customer-facing crew) is exactly true. They are wonderful, accommodating, and very hard working. They are the major selling point for this Line.
If you are a die-hard SeaDream fan, you may want to stop reading because…
The Emperor Has No ...
This has been our third Transatlantic crossing (Malaga to Barbados) all on Seadream1 and it’s been the best.
We are still on board and I must say that our experience has been a lot better than one comment already posted.
The sea from Malaga to Madeira was a bit choppy, but they were still able to serve dinner on the rear outside upstairs decks, so there was no rocking and rolling.
We are ...
Just got back from Transatlantic crossing, had high expectations given what we had heard from others that had cruised with Seadream many times.
Food was outstanding, service was great, boat is in dire need of repair - and not just cosmetic - but real repairs and perhaps better onboard management.
For some reason, they decided to make a/c repairs on a crossing (go figure) and couldn't get it ...