Food is very poor and unrefined.
It’s average and perhaps on par with mediocre tourist restaurant in a city
The wine is not good.
They have absolutely NO idea about someone who has an autoimmune condition, I am celiac and react to both gluten and seed oils. The chef neither staff are concerned about gluten contamination. And don’t seem to care about my persistence on this.
The ...
My wife and I have been on more than 30 cruises including Seabourn, Crystal, Cunard, and Celebrity We looked at the Berlitz Guide to Cruising to get advice on the best small cruise ships. Douglas Ward, the author of the Berlitz Guide 2019, rated the SeaDream 1 yacht as 5 stars, which influenced us to take a cruise with them. However, in our opinion SeaDream 1 only warrants barely a 4 stars ...
Apparently this was just another Greek Island cruise, where I think I have cruised in this region more than 10 times, but in fact it is an entirely different experience and it now ranks with the very few truly memorable cruises that I have had over almost 30 years. SeaDream, with its motto "it's yachting not cruising" ,makes all the difference, unlike what you conceive of another Greek Island ...
This cruise was everything I was hoping for and more ! We don't like crowds nor need constant entertainment. If that is what you are looking for this is not the cruise for you. If you are looking for that moment you know you are home and you exhale. This is the place for you.
From the moment you step on the ship to the very last step the day you leave the Seadream crew out do themselves. The ...
This was our first cruise. Friends recommended the SeaDream cruises as intimate with excellent service and food. What we did not want: A massive ship where we were one of a zillion people and mediocre food & service. We have chartered private yachts in the past and like the first class experience.
Embarkation and disembarkation were simple and pleasant. From the minute you arrive to the moment ...
Sea Dream is the Carnival Cruise line of the luxury brands. Overall the quality of the food was very good, but the wines served were not high quality, thus greatly dimishing the dining experience. They wanted vast amounts of money for the better wines. The service was not first rate either. There were several service failures. The attitude of several staff members was arrogant. Prices in the ...
My wife and I were part of a private event that took over the whole ship for 5 days/4 nights. We have experienced great service before, but this was our first cruise. Though we live in a cruise-port, big ships turn us off big time.
This cruise, from embarkation in Nice until the final port of Monaco, was stunning on many levels:
My wife and I loved the yacht-like experience from the first ...
Our Sea Dream I cruise from Lisbon to Barcelona got off to a poor start. Unlike Silversea, which we have used several times, Sea Dream was chaotic in a rain storm. The taxi couldn't get close to the terminal, boarding was an hour or two late and there was no canopy to protect us from driving rain as we boarded. The ship, just out of two weeks in drydock, did not get all its deficiencies fixed. ...
We had sailed on her sister ship several years ago, loving every moment, so decided that a short cruise on this lovely, yacht size vessel would be just perfect in a Mediterranean spring.
Embarkation was over before we knew it, with the smiling captain waiting at the top of the gangplank to welcome guests, and a trio of waiters proffering glasses of champagne.
Our charming Deck 2 cabin was ...
SeaDream cruises are incomparable if service is concerned. You are really pampered with such a crew to passenger ratio, so that everyone is recognized and addressed by name once embarked. Unlike other ship's smiling faces aimed for a tip, on SeaDream every gestures are from the heart and every effort is made to make you happy. The dinner is also among the best if not the outright best, with best ...